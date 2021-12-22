There's a fireworks display in Cork City tomorrow night - mind your pets

A huge outdoor extravaganza of music and spectacle brings Cork's cultural calendar to an effective close tomorrow night at 8.30pm, as Fitzgerald's Park gets ready for the final night of the Magic Nights by the Lee: Winter Solstice series, accompanied by a giant fireworks display that will be visible over the city.

Organisers advise watching the display from socially distanced, safe viewpoints. It will last 10 minutes, and owners of pets have been advised to keep animals indoors for the duration of the show.