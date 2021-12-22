There's a fireworks display in Cork City tomorrow night - mind your pets

A huge outdoor extravaganza of music and spectacle brings Cork's cultural calendar to an effective close tomorrow night at 8.30pm, as Fitzgerald's Park gets ready for the final night of the Magic Nights by the Lee: Winter Solstice series, accompanied by a giant fireworks display that will be visible over the city.
Organisers advise watching the display from socially distanced, safe viewpoints. It will last 10 minutes, and owners of pets have been advised to keep animals indoors for the duration of the show.
Organisers The Good Room are putting on the event with Cork City Council, which sees folk singer Clare Sands and afrobeat MC Yves Solo on hand to headline proceedings, while the showpiece pyrotechnical display will be accompanied by a live performance of a specially commissioned piece from Cork house veterans Fish Go Deep, featuring the words and voice of Cork writer Cónal Creedon.
The event closes a season of shows at the city-centre park this week, including appearances from pop band True Tides, Leeside drag troupe The Haus of Mockie Ah, DJ Stevie G, and comedian Sinéad Quinlan.
- The display will be broadcast on-air on Cork's RedFM, 104-106, and live-streamed on RedFM.ie and The Good Room and RedFM Facebook pages.