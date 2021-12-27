Bargain Hunter: Half price gift sets, storage savings and baby essentials for less 

A gift for you

If you’re an avid bargain hunter you already know the post-Christmas sales are a great opportunity to treat yourself with massive savings on giftsets the shops are just begging to get rid of. If there’s a big Boots near you it’s worth popping in early this morning as all seasonal gift sets will be slashed to half price. One of our favourites is Sculpted By Aimee Connolly’s A Story of Aimee's Favourites Christmas Gift Set which is reduced to €19.50 (originally €39) and includes a Mini Beauty Base in pearl, the Cream Luxe Duo Bronze & Highlight, a Mini Complexion Brush and a Liquid Lights blush in Rosy Glow. If you’re staying put at home this year, check out Feelunique who are offering up to 50 per cent off selected products or Space NK who have up to 30% off big brands like Drunk Elephant, IT Cosmetics, Paula’s Choice and Charlotte Tilbury.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum

If there wasn’t a perfume or aftershave under the Christmas tree this year, now is the time to stock up with up to 70% off at The Fragrance Shop. Get a third off selected premium fragrance gift sets at Boots including the iconic Lancôme La Vie Est Belle eau de parfum available in a 50ml Gift Set which comes with a 10ml travel spray for €59.33 (was €89).

Box it up

We don’t want to think about it yet, but what goes up must come down, and so it goes with the Christmas decorations. Luckily, Aldi has some great value storage boxes in store today which might make it all that bit easier. Grab an 80L Storage Box with black, grey or clear lid for €9.99 or 20L Storage Box for €4.49. They also have super handy 32L Underbed Storage Boxes with black, grey or clear lids for just €4.49.

80L Storage Box from Aldi

Take care of you

It seems like everyone has come down with either Covid, a chest infection or laryngitis this year. Pop into your local McCabes Pharmacy where a selection of vitamins and supplements will be in a ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ including Revive Active Sachets (RRP €59.95), Solgar Menoprime (RRP €19.75) and Mylan Vitamin D3 2000iu Tablets (RRP €14.90). Our mothers swear by A.Vogel's list of natural remedies like Echniaforce and Menoforce which are all 20% off on thehealthstore.ie right now.

Wishlist: Revive Active

If one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to take better care of your nashers, then it might be worth browsing Spotlight Oral Care’s Christmas sale. All products on the site will be on sale including 35% off the brand's iconic Sonic Toothbrush which usually retails at €110. For Stephen’s Day, grab it for €71.50. Sale ends January 3. Visit eu.spotlightoralcare.com.

Spotlight Oral Care's Sonic Toothbrush is in the sale

New year, new baby?

If you have a little one in your life, there are some great mother and baby bits in Stephen’s Day sales. Pop into Boots for half price on selected Mothercare including sleepsuits, tops, hoodies and robes. We love the bear-inspired Girls Velour Robe which features a cosy borg-lined hood and 3D ears. Reduced from €17.50 to €8.75.

Girls Velour Robe reduced from €17.50 to €8.75 at Boots

There are also big savings to be had in the Bygee Bo winter sale with lots of prams, furniture and car seats on offer including the Cybex 2020 Priam Lux Travel Bundle w/ Cloud Z (was €1,869, now €1,682.00). The Cybex Priam and Cloud Platinum bundle (which recently featured in Selling Sunset ooh la la) offers a complete travel system solution from birth to approximately 18 months (22kgs). The accompanying Base Z can be used for 4 years when the follow-on Sirona Z Car Seat is purchased. The Kids Concept Mid-Century Style Kids Armchair (was €137, now €99.00) is also in the sale so your little one can have their very own place to read a book or watch TV alongside Mammy or Daddy.