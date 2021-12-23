Irish Teacher: SNAs must be given proper respect and recognition

One of the best things about writing this column is getting to connect with people interested in education.

Joe Power, who works in Restorative Practice, is one such person. RP is an approach adopted by many schools now, my own included. It places huge focus on relationships, maintaining them and restoring them.

In one of his recent blogs, Joe describes a film on Netflix called Fantastic Fungi in the context of RP. It’s about the mycorrhizal network underground that connects trees and plants through tiny threads, to facilitate their health and survival. And the benefit of this is that a tree in danger, or lacking all moisture, can be assisted by other trees around it through this network. The mushroom, in case you were wondering, is the centre of this network, like the apple on the tree.

The blog reminds us that we’ve a lot to learn from nature. Connection is what matters. Supporting each other matters.

This has never been truer than now. I look back over the last few months and I feel exhausted. But fewer have worked harder than school SNAs, those you might conceivably describe as the ‘mushrooms’ of any school community.

One principal told me recently that they can manage any teacher absence, but if an SNA calls in sick, they’re in trouble.

SNAs, by the nature of their job, are irreplaceable. They have the closest relationships with our most vulnerable students. They prevent conflict, harm, and distress. They negotiate, balance, and support. Like I say, they’re our mushrooms, facilitating the health and survival of our children.

And yet they continue to fight for respect and recognition in our system.

The Education Act 1998 ensures that the educational needs of all students, including those with a disability or other special educational need, are identified and provided for. For many children this involves receiving the help and attention of an SNA.

These essential caregivers meet the primary and secondary needs of children. They act as physical aides, but they also ensure that the classroom is an inclusive space for learners. They become neutral bridge points between the teacher and the child. For parents of children with additional educational needs, securing an SNA is a top priority.

I was shocked to learn this week that SNAs are still part of a scheme devised in 1979 and for this reason, lack any kind of professional status. The Department of Education keeps their qualification requirements at a minimum, only asking for three D3’s in the Junior Certificate or a FETAC level 3 course.

However, the role has evolved from the traditional model of care, supporting children with toileting and feeding, to supporting children with complex medical conditions and managing challenging behaviour. Many SNAs undergo professional development of their own accord, simply to meet the demands of their ever-changing jobs, but receive no recognition for any of it. Only 2.1% of SNAs stop their education at Junior Certificate level.

In fact, quantitative research carried out by Ryan Clifford Clancy in 2021 shows that from a sample of 776 SNA respondents, 90% have at least a level 5 FETAC qualification and disagree with the Department’s minimum requirements. 93% feel that Professional Development is needed amongst SNAs. Groups like AsIam agree, calling for more SNA training in autism inclusion and engagement.

Carol McSherry has worked as an SNA for over 20 years.

“I’m not a teacher,” she tells me, “I’m there to act as an ambassador for the child. I’m a lynchpin. SNAs work to keep children with diabetes and epilepsy safe; we manage different personalities and needs. We are there to guide and support the child towards independence.”

“This isn’t about pay,” she continues. “It’s about respect. We need to be acknowledged for the skills we have and the work we do. We need continual professional development and secure contracts, and we need everyone in every school to know why that’s important.”

McSherry tells me about a course for SNAs in UCD which has been completed by 500 of her colleagues already. “These people are so committed, but the Department won’t offer accreditation. We have cross party support on this issue so we’re really hopeful that the Department of Education gives us the recognition we deserve in the coming year.”

SNAs weave threads of vital support around our children. My Christmas wish is that everyone backs them in their demands for respect, recognition, and higher minimum qualifications for new entrants, in 2022.

It’s the least they deserve. Frankly, given all they do and all they give, it’s embarrassing they even have to ask.