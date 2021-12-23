Alison Curtis: How to navigate a second Covid Christmas

As we head into another festive season with Covid still very much in the community and the headlines, it is understandable that many people are finding it hard to muster up the Christmas cheer this year.

Last year was maybe novel for some, taking the pressure off having to host large gatherings, attend big dinners, and going on lots of pub nights out. However, I think this year all of us were ready for a return of pre-Covid festive times.

Most of my conversations last year were around the pleasure of getting back to basics — having those quiet, cosy family nights in and spending time with those people in your life that you hold dearest.

In general, during these Covid times, we have all talked about learning how to prioritise what is really important. Most of us have learned to simplify our lives and refocus on the things that make us happy. We have learned to live with less and do less.

I do think that all these things are silver linings to the stress and anxiety we have had to live through for nearly two years now and that many of us will hold on to these principles for years to come.

However, we rightfully are craving all the wonderful things that we have come to associate with Christmas, such as meeting those friends down in your local that you might not have seen all year; or going to the Christmas panto with the kids and maybe having dinner afterwards; or having 20 people or more around a table, everyone stuffing their faces and not worrying about numbers or masks.

So this year, undeniably, it will be a challenge for all of us to get festive and to find joy and comfort in new Christmas traditions.

Last year, we made a big roast and criminally sweet dessert just for my husband, daughter, sister, and I on the evening of December 24. We dressed the table and ourselves up properly and made a night of it.

My thinking was that, if an actual Christmas Day couldn’t go ahead with extended family, then at least we enjoyed a celebration the night before.

It worked too. There was a great buzz in the house and, honestly, it was a lot of fun and is something we are planning on doing again this year.

Last year, like many people, I also put more time into sending Christmas cards than I had in previous years, and I made a few more phone calls to check in on family and friends instead of just texting. I felt this made things feel more special and more like previous holidays.

Every family has its own traditions that are special to them, and so many of these can continue with or without lockdown restrictions. I think it is a matter of reminding ourselves of that this year, even when it may be a difficult thing to do.

I have had to reframe how I was approaching this Christmas and really make a point of cherishing everything that was good. My sister is here from Canada, Joan is so excited about Christmas Eve, there are gifts under the tree, and my family are all in good health.

So it is not 100% like the Christmases of old and there are things we are still missing, but we can still be festive and enjoy the most important things about the holiday.

Wishing all of you a very happy Christmas.