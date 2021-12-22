Married and transgender women can now enter the Rose of Tralee

Also, the upper age limit has been raised from 28 to 29
Married and transgender women can now enter the Rose of Tralee

Presenter Daithi O Se with International Roses in 2017

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 09:17
Nicole Glennon

Married and transgender women can compete in this year’s Rose of Tralee.

The significant change to the competition rules was confirmed by festival chief Anthony O’Gara this morning.

Speaking on  RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr O’Gara said transgender women have never been explicitly ruled out from entering the festival, but it had been pointed out to them that “a clear policy stating that trans women are welcome as opposed to just presuming that they feel welcome” was needed.

“It’s important to be proactive in that area and make sure that we reach out to people and make sure that they’re comfortable,” he said.  

The maximum age limit has also been increased for this year’s competition, with women aged 29 and under now allowed to compete for the coveted crown. In previous years, the age limit was capped at 28.

Mr O’Gara said the change was a “natural progression". 

“The lifestyle of people is changing, so women are getting married later and having families later…it’s just trying to track what’s happening in society really.” 

Limerick Rose Sinead Flanagan, a 27-year-old junior doctor, was the last person to be crowned a Rose of Tralee back in 2019
Limerick Rose Sinead Flanagan, a 27-year-old junior doctor, was the last person to be crowned a Rose of Tralee back in 2019

The €300 sponsorship fee required for entrants based in Ireland has also been reduced to €200 for 2022. 

Mr O’Gara said the addition of married or trans women in 2022 would be a “welcome change” for the competition.

The festival has been cancelled for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions but Mr O'Gara said he has his “fingers crossed” for 2022.

The festival is scheduled to take place from August 19 to 23 next year, with 10 events held at a local level leading to a county final.

The Rose of Tralee chief executive also hinted that this year's final is unlikely to be held in the Dome marquee but instead in Munster Technological University (MTU).

You can apply to be a 2022 Rose here.

More in this section

LA premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm their relationship is over
These dogs picking out their Christmas presents will cheer you up instantly These dogs picking out their Christmas presents will cheer you up instantly
2018 Investec Derby Festival - Ladies Day - Epsom Downs Racecourse Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal new baby's gender 
Rose of Tralee
Married and transgender women can now enter the Rose of Tralee

'Deliriously in love:' Kathryn Thomas shares touching picture of baby Grace 

READ NOW
holly bough cover


View the Christmas messages
which have been sent by our readers this year (and send your own). 
Send Here

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices