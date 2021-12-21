These dogs picking out their Christmas presents will cheer you up instantly

The happy good boys and girls at Dogs Trust in Dublin will make you feel all warm and fuzzy
Minnie picking out her Christmas present at Dogs Trust

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 13:20
Denise O’Donoghue

If you need cheering up for any reason today, the residents at Dogs Trust in Dublin are sure to bring a smile to your face.

The dogs and puppies who are in the care of the charity were treated to a wonderful Christmas surprise: each pooch got to pick out their own present from a large selection of toys.

The toys were lined up before the dogs entered one by one and chose their very own Christmas present. From Gizmo’s little jumps while testing out a toy’s squeak function to Chase’s excited wiggles as he finds his perfect elf buddy - and of course the joyful wags and happy runs of all the canines, it’s an absolute delight to watch.

 

“Some dogs are straight in there and immediately know what they want while others need a helping hand,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson says.

“Some find their toy and then bring it to their favourite human to show them what they’ve gotten, and some are so petite they struggle bringing their toy with them, but their determination wins in the end.” 

 Dogs Trust revealed this week that it received 2,155 requests in 2021 from people wanting to rehome their dog, the majority because of behavioural issues. It was is a rise of 82% since 2020 and the charity has asked people to wait until January to adopt a dog if they wish to do so.

How to make sure your pets have a happy and safe Christmas 

