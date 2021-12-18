Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Guy Levy/BBC)

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 21:42
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.

Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.

Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so amazing, you pushed me to believe in myself more than I believed in myself.

“You’re an incredible teacher and a wonderful friend and we have gone through a lot, and I just want you to know you’ve always got a piece of my heart.”

Pernice expressed his joy saying: “Incredible. I have to say thank you to this beautiful young lady who made all my dreams come true.

“It took me seven years to get that thing and you became the best dancer, the best teammate I could have asked for, you are a dream so thank you for everything.”

During the live final, which went ahead without contestant AJ Odudu – who pulled out on Friday due to an ankle injury, both couples performed three dances.

Ayling-Ellis, who is the show’s first ever deaf contestant, and Pernice dazzled by performing a quickstep, their couple’s choice routine and a showdance.

After performing the Romeo and Juliet-inspired showdance to The Rose by Bette Middler, Ayling-Ellis said: “I’ve become more me than I’ve ever been because of Strictly.”

Both pairs had matching scores during the final, with both duos receiving a perfect 40 for their favourite dances and their showdances.

After their couple’s choice dance, Craig Revel Horwood told Ayling-Ellis her performance was “stunning, absolutely stunning”.

Motsi Mabuse added: “Your ability to connect to yourself and to Giovanni and to connect us all together is sensational. I’m so proud to have you in this final.”

Shirley Ballas continued: “I know in your heart you did it for the deaf community but for me you did this for every person watching this show. You are an inspirational young lady.”

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Comedian Ellie Taylor on wonderful, crazy toddler life and how maternal mental health is being sidelined
The 18th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles Milla Jovovich thanks fans for sticking with her as she celebrates 46th birthday
British Independent Film Awards 2018 - London No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations — police
StrictlyPlace: UK
<p>The couple surprised Fergus’ parents first, before travelling to Donegal on Monday to surprise the McCaffertys.</p>

Watch: Irish grandparents meet one-year-old grandson for the first time

READ NOW
holly bough cover


View the Christmas messages
which have been sent by our readers this year (and send your own). 
Send Here

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices