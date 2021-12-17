Watch: Irish grandparents meet one-year-old grandson for the first time

'Did someone order a grandson for Christmas?'
Watch: Irish grandparents meet one-year-old grandson for the first time

The couple surprised Fergus’ parents first, before travelling to Donegal on Monday to surprise the McCaffertys.

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 12:49
Anna O’Donoghue

Like many families with people living abroad, the past two or even three years have been full of missed birthdays, weddings, and new arrivals.

Fergus Reid and Monica McCafferty, from Kildare and Donegal respectively, had baby Jack in Australia in October 2020.

And of course, due to the pandemic, Jack who is now one, has yet to meet both sets of grandparents in person — until now. As soon as restrictions eased, the couple booked their flight home but due to the changing travel restrictions, they decided to keep it a secret to avoid disappointment.

Monica’s sister, who was on 'high chair and cot-finding duty' for their arrival, was the only person who knew they were on their way.

They surprised Fergus’ parents first, before traveling to Donegal on Monday to surprise the McCafferty's.

“The last time I saw you was through the phone,” Monica’s dad announced as they burst into their sitting room to surprise them.

Warning, their reactions will have you feeling all the feels. 

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Monica said: “They weren’t well for a few days after the shock! Totally worth it for that reaction”

More in this section

The 18th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles Milla Jovovich thanks fans for sticking with her as she celebrates 46th birthday
British Independent Film Awards 2018 - London No current investigation into Chris Noth sexual assault allegations — police
Kerry Katona's car stolen with her children's christmas presents inside Kerry Katona's car stolen with her children's christmas presents inside
Homecoming#Christmas Featuresfamily reuniongrandchildrenGrandparentsPerson: Fergus ReidPerson: Monica McCafferty
<p>Ellie Taylor, seen here arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall in London</p>

Comedian Ellie Taylor on wonderful, crazy toddler life and how maternal mental health is being sidelined

READ NOW
holly bough cover


View the Christmas messages
which have been sent by our readers this year (and send your own). 
Send Here

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices