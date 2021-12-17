Watch: Irish grandparents meet one-year-old grandson for the first time

Like many families with people living abroad, the past two or even three years have been full of missed birthdays, weddings, and new arrivals.

Fergus Reid and Monica McCafferty, from Kildare and Donegal respectively, had baby Jack in Australia in October 2020.

And of course, due to the pandemic, Jack who is now one, has yet to meet both sets of grandparents in person — until now. As soon as restrictions eased, the couple booked their flight home but due to the changing travel restrictions, they decided to keep it a secret to avoid disappointment.

Monica’s sister, who was on 'high chair and cot-finding duty' for their arrival, was the only person who knew they were on their way.

They surprised Fergus’ parents first, before traveling to Donegal on Monday to surprise the McCafferty's.

“The last time I saw you was through the phone,” Monica’s dad announced as they burst into their sitting room to surprise them.

Warning, their reactions will have you feeling all the feels.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Monica said: “They weren’t well for a few days after the shock! Totally worth it for that reaction”