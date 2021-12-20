Notes from La-La Land: Selling Sunset, Ted Lasso and wedding bells

Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has said there is “definitely favouritism” in the editing room of the real estate reality show.

The Texas-born estate agent said she had initially “loved” being portrayed as the villain of the series but that sides of other cast members are sometimes not shown fairly.

Quinn appears in the Netflix series as part of the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based in Los Angeles.

Asked on entertainment channel E!’s Daily Pop about being branded the bad guy in the fourth series of the show, she said: “I really loved it at first and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character.

“It’s so fun for me.

“However I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown – my vulnerability, different things.

“But throughout the seasons it just seemed to be this one note consistency of my character portrayal so it was hard for me, especially as I was going through a lot this season.

“It’s fun but people need to realise that it’s a show and obviously we do want to make it entertaining and we do want to have fun so I like to do the best with what I’m given.” She added: “There’s many times in the show where I say certain things but they don’t want to have another person respond to me so they’ll do an interview clip.

“So I feel like there’s definitely favouritism in the editing room but that is what it is on the show.”

Bridges and DeVine wedding

Chloe Bridges has posted a series of pictures of her seaside wedding to Adam DeVine, which took place in October.

The actress shared the snaps on Instagram, featuring the official wedding invites, beach setting and Pitch Perfect star DeVine.

Her post also showed the married couple’s first kiss at the ceremony, which took place on October 9 this year and was featured in fashion magazine Vogue.

Bridges captioned the photo: “The big day 10.9.21 thank you for featuring us @voguemagazine @ejtay.” She had previously shared a selection of pictures of her and Devine at the welcome party the night before, adding: “Not pictured: Blake drinking beer out of a shoe and my mom beating me at flip cup.” Bridges is known for her roles in the Disney channel movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and teen drama series Pretty Little Liars.

As well as the Pitch Perfect franchise, DeVine also appears in Comedy Central’s Workaholics and sitcom Modern Family.

Ted Lasso Christmas special

The cast of Apple TV’s hit show Ted Lasso have teamed up for a one off animated festive special.

The four and a half minute short – titled The Missing Christmas Moustache – features voices from Jason Sudeikis and his British co-stars.

In it, Ted and the gang search for his signature facial hair which mysteriously vanishes from his face.

However the search ultimately leads Ted to realise that the real meaning of the holiday is appreciating time with loved ones and not needing everything to be “perfect” – prompting the moustache’s return.

Sudeikis appears in the animated short alongside his co-stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed, who all voice their characters from the series.

Waddingham and Goldstein recently received golden globe nominations for their roles in the series, which itself has won several top comedy accolades – including best comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.