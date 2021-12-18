The expert guide to creating a memorable Christmas around the table

Tara O’Connor

Tara O’Connor runs The Designed Table, a collection of vibrant table accessories, napkins, placemats and more.

When I’m designing a table for Christmas, I always start by choosing a colour. I look at the room where I’m hosting and pick one of the colours and match it. You can never go wrong with classic Christmas colours like green and gold, red and white and this year navy is popular with accents of gold or silver. I order flowers first and either go with a foliage garland down the centre of the table or three small floral arrangements. Candles are key for Christmas, and I love a mix of tea lights and tall taper dinner candles which I zig zag them around the florals. A top tip is never do your florals too high as you won’t see your guests on the other side.

I always test every seat to make sure I can see the guest opposite where someone is sitting. Also leave your scented candles off the dinner table. I always have one in the hall and bathroom lighting but avoid other scents apart from food at the table until you are finished serving lunch or dinner.

Atmosphere is important and I always have a glass of bubbles ready as soon as guests arrive, I put on a cheerful but relaxed playlist and low lighting. Don’t leave your guests too long without food. Preparation is really important so that you avoid spending all your time in the kitchen or away from your guests. I recommend having everything ready before your guests arrive. Set the table the day before or morning of your party. Light the candles as soon as guests are due to sit for dinner and not while they are sitting. A cold starter is always handy as this can be made before and just served. If you are having more than eight guests enlist some help for the night to serve and clean up. It means once dinner is served you can release and enjoy the company of your guests. Make sure you have lots of sparkling and still water on hand and delegate the job of water and wine pouring to your partner.

What did you really miss about entertaining last year?

Having guests sit around the table and hearing lots of laughter fill the house.

The Brennans

Francis and John Brennan are Ireland’s best known and most-loved hoteliers



Festive table decorations do not have to be complicated. A ribbon tied candle, scattered silver sprayed cones and plenty of glassware for extra sparkle. Seasonal foliage always looks wonderful but do not use anything too high as it blocks the view across the table. Some sprigs of berried holly and some lights look lovely. My little star LED lights from Dunnes Stores are perfect and you do not worry about them going on fire. Nice linen, folded napkins and name card holders help elevate the occasion. When it comes to creating an atmosphere, lighting is particularly important; that and some festive music and you really create the feeling of Christmas. Think about where your guests will sit and how everything will be served. Have your seating carefully arranged so that it is spread out and, in a circle, so guests are not huddled together. Allow a little corner for younger guests to play and perhaps lay out some floor cushions. Set up a home bar or trolley with drinks, glassware, and accessories, it creates a relaxed atmosphere where guests can help themselves, remember to always have the right glasses on hand as this makes such a difference. Have the lemons sliced, wine decanted or breathing in bottles and an ice bucket for white wine or Champagne. This gets people mingling between rooms and takes the pressure off the host. When it comes to food, I am traditional and I love small tartlets, miniature sausage rolls, crudites, dips etc. For dinner it is turkey and ham and all the trimmings.

What did you really miss about entertaining last year?

I missed meeting people last year and there are some friends I tend to catch up with at Christmas and hopefully we shall be able to make amends this year.

Maria Reidy

Maria Reidy runs Maria Reidy events, one of the country’s top events organisers and during the pandemic launched Signature Rentals.

Signature Editions

When it comes to what to serve remember that some people haven’t been together for Christmas in two years and so I don’t think your friends or family will be traumatised if you don’t have a five course banquet. Don’t take on so much that it will be a struggle. If you’re really good at doing a one pot wonder, do that. People will remember the fun they had at your home so don’t get yourself so stressed that you have no time to talk to any of your guests.I like to have a playlist going when people arrive and bottles of champagne and a cooler of beer. I also set up a water station right where the drinks are being served. Big jugs of water and glasses with ice and lemon so that people can help themselves. I think it’s important to manage people’s expectations for the evening. When you send your invitation let people know that it’s drinks and nibbles from 7pm to 11pm or that it’s a sit-down dinner at 9pm.

What did you really miss about entertaining last year?

We always host a New Year’s Day drinks party for friends. Obviously, we didn’t do it last year but the invitation has already gone out for this year.

Patricia Shields

Patricia Shields runs Table in a Box, an online company that delivers full tablescapes for your special occasion.

Table in a box

I always start my Christmas table with a theme and build from there. All the small pieces really help to make the table, so I think about napkins and cutlery and candles a lot. I like a centrepiece and we do them on the site and they look stunning when guests arrive. But think about what else is going on the table and it’s often a good idea to remove your centre piece and place it on a side table or console while you’re eating. A lot of the time I head into my own garden and take clippings for the table and in the summer, I collect shells and pebbles from the beach to use on the table. It’s about trying things out and using what you have.

What did you really miss about entertaining last year?

I’m a bit of a home bird and really like having everyone around the table for great food and company. It’s the one day a year when you can get everyone together.