Meet Cillian Hilliard, the Dublin jewellery designer joining Made in Chelsea tonight

Having moved to London mid-lockdown just over a year ago, Dublin-born Cillian Hilliard has seen his life change dramatically in just over one year.
After living in the for a few months, he finally got to experience London post-April 12 and he soon made new friends, and he started a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Paris Smith. Now, Hilliard will be appearing on the reality show himself.
“I moved to London about a year ago, in November of 2020. It was a little bit surreal because when I moved over everything was totally locked down. It felt like I hadn't even moved because I didn't see any of London City whatsoever,” he says.
“And then on April 12 rolled around and things started opening up again and that was a lot of fun. But the first three or four months were very, very quiet, and I didn’t really experience London. I've been here 13 months but really I feel like I've been here eight months. I’ve made lots of friends and met Paris, which has been amazing.”
He remembers watching Made in Chelsea when it first aired and says it is exciting to have been invited to take part in the show.
“It's a great show, I watch it. I remember watching the first season back in the day and a couple of other seasons so it’s cool to be a guest on the show now.”
Hilliard filmed for the series in October and says it was a surreal experience.
“It was something I've never done before. I wasn't used to a filming set whatsoever but it was a lot of fun. It's quite nerve-wracking for the first five minutes and then after that is pretty easy, you just chat away.
“There's no script to follow so it's a lot easier than if you asked me to act, which would be a bit of a disaster. It’s my very first foray into television and it was a great experience to go through.”
Although his day job is in investment banking and venture capital, Hilliard also runs a jewellery company which will be seen on tonight’s episode too.
“Aside from my finance life, I have a jewelry brand called Dana Project. We make fine jewellery, all out of Ireland and we sell it internationally. I actually gave Paris a piece of jewelry that I made on the show, that'll be in tonight’s episode.”