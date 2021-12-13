Meet Cillian Hilliard, the Dublin jewellery designer joining Made in Chelsea tonight

Having moved to London mid-lockdown just over a year ago, Dublin-born Cillian Hilliard has seen his life change dramatically in just over one year.

After living in the for a few months, he finally got to experience London post-April 12 and he soon made new friends, and he started a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Paris Smith. Now, Hilliard will be appearing on the reality show himself.

“I moved to London about a year ago, in November of 2020. It was a little bit surreal because when I moved over everything was totally locked down. It felt like I hadn't even moved because I didn't see any of London City whatsoever,” he says.

“And then on April 12 rolled around and things started opening up again and that was a lot of fun. But the first three or four months were very, very quiet, and I didn’t really experience London. I've been here 13 months but really I feel like I've been here eight months. I’ve made lots of friends and met Paris, which has been amazing.”

Cillian Hilliard and Paris Smith. Picture: @cilliard on Instagram

He remembers watching Made in Chelsea when it first aired and says it is exciting to have been invited to take part in the show.

“​​It's a great show, I watch it. I remember watching the first season back in the day and a couple of other seasons so it’s cool to be a guest on the show now.”

Hilliard filmed for the series in October and says it was a surreal experience.

“It was something I've never done before. I wasn't used to a filming set whatsoever but it was a lot of fun. It's quite nerve-wracking for the first five minutes and then after that is pretty easy, you just chat away.

“There's no script to follow so it's a lot easier than if you asked me to act, which would be a bit of a disaster. It’s my very first foray into television and it was a great experience to go through.”

Although his day job is in investment banking and venture capital, Hilliard also runs a jewellery company which will be seen on tonight’s episode too.

“Aside from my finance life, I have a jewelry brand called Dana Project. We make fine jewellery, all out of Ireland and we sell it internationally. I actually gave Paris a piece of jewelry that I made on the show, that'll be in tonight’s episode.”

Made in Chelsea continues tonight at 9pm on E4. You can follow Cillian on Instagram at @cilliard