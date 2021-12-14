Making Cents: What to do if something goes wrong when you buy online

An Post staff and delivery drivers up and down the country are busy bringing Irish consumers’ online shopping to their doors. From Black Friday splurges to well-researched list items, there’s a lot of unpacking happening this week as online orders reach their destination. Hopefully, most deliveries are as expected. But, if something is wrong, don’t delay - the clock is ticking when it comes to rectifying issues.

Most of us are aware that when we buy online, we have the right to the same protections under consumer law as buying in a shop. If there is an issue, the seller is obliged to engage with you to resolve it to your satisfaction. In fact, under EU law, online purchasing is classed as a distance contract and therefore you have additional protections.

“The Consumer Rights Directive 2011/83/EU, gives you extra rights when you enter into a distance contract with sellers based in Ireland and other EU countries,” says Citizens Information. These rights do not apply to consumer-to-consumer deals (that is where you buy from a private individual) or if you buy from a trader based outside the EU.”

Another reason to check where an online seller is based before you buy.

The first thing to note is that, unlike when you buy in a shop, the directive gives you the right to return an online purchase even if it is as described, you are free to change your mind. You have 14 calendar days to change your mind without having to give a reason. This right to cancel is also known as the cooling-off period.

“Your right to cancel begins from the moment you place the order,” says Citizens Information.

However, your cooling-off period will depend on the type of purchase you made.

For goods, the cooling-off period starts the moment you receive the product. You have 14 days to tell the trader you want to cancel and then a further 14 days to return the products. Be aware that you may have to pay for the cost of returning the products, although some large retailers will cover these costs.

So what if you haven’t changed your mind but there was an unpleasant surprise when you got your delivery? Under consumer law products you purchase should be of satisfactory quality, fit for the purpose for which you bought them and as described. If that is not the case with something you have received you are entitled to a remedy through repair, replacement or refund. This should be straightforward with reputable retailers but you are advised to act as soon as possible.

“The seller should complete any repair or replacement within a reasonable time, and without significant inconvenience to you, Where a retailer repairs or replaces the faulty good and is sending it back to you, there should be no cost to you,” says Citizens Information. On refunds, shoppers should be aware they do not have to accept a credit note or a voucher if the good is faulty, is not in fit condition or does not do what the seller or advertisement said it would do. You are entitled to a refund.

You should make a complaint if you are unhappy with how the issue is being handled and, if you are not happy with the response, further assistance is available. For disputes with traders based in Ireland, you can contact the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, while the European Consumer Centre Ireland can help with disputes with a trader based in another EU country. A whole other issue arises if your order doesn’t arrive at all. According to Consumer Rights Directive rules, you must receive your products within 30 days of buying them unless you agreed to a different timeframe for delivery.

“If, at the time of buying the goods, you told the seller that delivery by a certain date was essential and the seller agreed, you can cancel the contract and get a refund if they fail to deliver as promised,” says Citizens Information. Otherwise, if the products are not delivered within the time agreed, you can ask the seller to deliver the items again by an agreed date. If the seller fails to deliver within this extra period, you can cancel the contract and get a refund of all the money you paid.

