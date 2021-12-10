Daniel O'Donnell planning a 'quiet' 60th birthday

Country music legend Daniel O’Donnell is preparing for a big birthday on Sunday: the Donegal star will turn 60.

O’Donnell, who appears on the Late Late Show tonight, says he plans to mark the day quietly with his family.

“The Late Late Show is tied in with the birthday but there's nothing else planned. It's just going to be quiet. We're not having any birthday party or anything, just ourselves,” he tells the Irish Examiner.

Joining O’Donnell for the birthday celebrations are Paddy Cole, Margo O’Donnell, Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, David James, Marc Roberts, and Jimmy and Claudia Buckley — as well as friends of Daniel's from other walks of life such as Packie Bonner and Shona McGarty.

Despite being a December baby, O’Donnell says growing up he never felt that his birthday was overshadowed by Christmas, although he says his brother, who was born on Christmas week, may feel differently.

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell

“My birthday is the 12th of December and I have a brother who is on the 20th of December so I think he was more affected by Christmas than I was. I always had my birthday [celebrations] on the 12th.

“I never had big parties, I don't remember that growing up. Maybe we did but it wasn't that big. You always get cards and that, but there wouldn’t be a whole hoo-ha for people coming to have a party.”

O’Donnell, who has sold more than 10 million records during his 40-year career, says he will spend this Christmas with his wife Majella, her mother, and their grandchildren, including the newest arrival who was born in October.

“We'll be in Donegal with Siobhan and her husband and three children — we had another wee grandson born on the seventh of October.”

Marking the landmark year, O’Donnell released a new album, Daniel O’Donnell 60, to celebrate his six decades and the music video for his feelgood single ‘Down at the Lah De Dah’ was a viral hit thanks to its tropical island setting and upbeat tempo.

RTÉ will celebrate the famed crooner’s 60th birthday further with a landmark arts documentary exploring his life and career. Daniel at Sixty airs on Tuesday, December 28 at 9.25pm on RTÉ One.