Lisa Jordan: I’m afraid of death, it’s something that seemed to follow me my whole life

I am a proud mum of three, to Pearl, Bowie and AJ Ace. I’m married to the most wonderful husband and father. I have always been very creative and outgoing. Having my own business has been a goal of mine since I was a young girl. It’s been amazing watching LUNA by Lisa Jordan grow from just an idea to what it is now and I was especially delighted with our advert this year that showed that journey.

I have faced many challenges throughout my life but dealing with grief is certainly the most difficult one I have had to navigate through. Grief is something that touches everyone, but it does so in different ways. This is the reason I think it’s so challenging — no one can ever fully understand what you are going through.

Being a mum is my biggest achievement, it truly is my greatest role in life and the part that brings me the most happiness. My three kids are all such unique personalities and they are always making me laugh. As they grow it’s so lovely to see them exploring the world around them and reminding me of my own childhood discoveries.

I think my greatest quality is my sense of humour. I love to make people smile and laugh. I might have missed my calling as a comedian.

I would like to be remembered as being a kind person and a great mother. If nothing else that is what I would like to be remembered for.

My husband and my mother are my rocks in life. They are the ones who really support me the most and give me the best advice. I know no matter what life throws at me they will always be there to guide me through the struggles and be my biggest supporters.

The biggest lesson I could share is not to get offended by other people's opinions of you, I have learned over the years that a lot of the time people who hurt others are suffering themselves.

It can of course be hard to put that into action and it is something that I think many have come up against, but the best thing you can do is let no one get to you and just travel on your own journey.

The greatest advice I was ever given was from my dad. It’s personal so I won’t share it, but it’s something I find myself turning back to.

I would say I’m best at being able to see the good in everything. I try really hard to be positive even when times are tough because every moment in life I feel we can learn or gain something from. When you’re in the thick of a moment, it can be hard to remind yourself of that, but if you just look for that one positive thing it makes such a difference to your mindset.

I’m always surprised by the kindness and goodness there is in the world and how it comes from the smallest of places, even in the darkest of times. Along that same line though, I’m surprised by those few that can be very nasty. I don’t know if this has become more prevalent due to social media or what but I find it so strange that there are people that are happy to make up falsehoods about people they’ve never met and share it around like it's common knowledge. It really shocks me the level they go to, to drag others down.

I’m afraid of death to be perfectly honest with you. It’s something that has seemed to follow me my whole life. From a young age I was attending funerals and with the death of my brother and father at such young ages… that fear has really been cemented.

One of my earliest memories is being enthralled by beauty products. I think no matter what fork I had taken in life, I would still be in the line of work that I am in now, be that fashion or beauty. It’s my passion and I know that somehow I would have ended up exactly where I am now, even if it had taken a different timeline or different steps to get here.

What would I love to see under the Christmas tree… I’m not really into gifts for myself. I much prefer to give than to receive. I just want to see my three little kids smiling and having the most magical Christmas. That would be the best gift for me. ​

