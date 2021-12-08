Cork journalist Brian O'Donovan is RTÉ's new Work & Technology Correspondent

O'Donovan has been a journalist with RTÉ since 2015 and was appointed to the role of Washington Correspondent in January 2018, covering US politics in turbulent times
Pic: Marty Katz

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 18:14
Mike McGrath Bryan

Cork journalist Brian O'Donovan has been appointed as RTÉ's new Work & Technology Correspondent.

In his new role, announced this afternoon, O'Donovan will be covering the ever-changing world of work, its ramifications for wider society and the economy, and the impact of ongoing technological change on a range of business types and sizes.

O'Donovan has been a journalist with RTÉ since 2015 and was appointed to the role of Washington Correspondent in January 2018.  He has covered US politics in turbulent times, including two presidential impeachments, the Black Lives Matter protest movement, the COVID-19 crisis, the US presidential election and the storming of the US Capitol Building.

His first book, Four Years in the Cauldron, was released in October and is shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards. 

O'Donovan began his broadcasting career with RedFM, before joining the former TV3, where he worked for ten years in a variety of roles, including news correspondent and documentary maker.

Commenting on the new role, he said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a complete reimagining of how we all work and technology has allowed us to make these major transitions. 

"As people navigate their way through the new normal, I am excited to be taking on the role of Work and Technology Correspondent, a position that will be at the centre of RTÉ's coverage of our changing world."

