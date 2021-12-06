Vicky Phelan says going to The Stunning gig reminded her of 'the Vicky before cancer'

Cervical cancer campaigner and patient advocate Vicky Phelan made it to a date with her favourite band in Clare over the weekend.

Ms Phelan, a Kilkenny native who lives in Annacotty, Co Limerick last month stopped her chemotherapy after battling the disease for four years after her treatment was impacting on the quality of her life she has left.

She has said that all she hopes for now is spending her final Christmas with her two children Amelia and Darragh.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ms Phelan revealed how she “made it” to The Stunning’s gig in Lisdoonvarna and revealed how listening to their music makes her remember "the real her" before being diagnosed with cancer.

Vicky Phelan with friends, before going to see The Stunning in Lisdoonvarna

She said: “Two weeks ago during my appearance on The Late Late Show I was absolutely feckin’ delighted to be serenaded (well maybe not serenaded) but sung to by my favourite band The Stunning and I promised Steve Wall and Joe Wall that I would be in Lisdoonvarna on December 4 to watch them play in an intimate gig at the Royal Spa Hotel even if I had to go there in a wheelchair.”

The mum-of-two explained that she did not need a wheelchair throughout the night as she “minded herself” on the lead up to the gig.

“Well I am delighted to tell you all that I made it to the gig last night and that I did not need a wheelchair. I had treatment (last) Monday and so, in this game of chicken with terminal cancer, you never know how you are going to be after treatment so it makes it difficult to plan.”

Ms Phelan revealed how making plans gets her out of bed and how The Stunning’s songs help her to remember the “Vicky before cancer” who loved nothing more than listening to live music with friends.

“But making plans and having something to look forward to is so important because it gets you out of the bed in the morning and gives your life purpose.

“And so, I really minded myself all week in order to be able to make it to Lisdoonvarna to listen to the lads play songs that make me remember me, the Vicky before cancer who loved nothing more than going out with her friends to listen to live music.”

Ms Phelan who lifted the lid on the cervical cancer diagnosis and treatment debacle added: “And so, a gang of us got together last night to forget about our worries and to get lost in music for two hours and what a performance.

“Thanks you Steve Wall and Joe Wall for regaling us with the stories behind the songs and for playing songs that often don’t make it to Festival set lists. Thank you for the shout out and thank you for introducing me to your lovely Dad. It was a pleasure as always, I look forward to the next gig.”

She also thanked the staff at the Royal Spa Hotel for looking after her and McGann’s pub in Doolin and to her friends Maria, Trevor, Hilda, Nuala, John, Alan and Brian for putting a “huge smile” on her face and for helping her make “more wonderful memories”.

Steve Wall of The Stunning took to his Twitter to share the band's thoughts on the occasion:

Thanks to all who came to the show in Lisdoonvarna last night. It was great to be back in the home county. It was even more special having Vicky Phelan there with ten of her close friends and hearing them all laugh and sing together. Thanks @WildHoneyInn for the photo. https://t.co/ESl1YpcuHr — Steve Wall 🇵🇸🇮🇪 (@stevethewall) December 5, 2021

The Co Kilkenny native spent the majority of this year in the US taking part in a clinical trial in a Maryland hospital. However her treatment was stopped as she developed a new tumour last September.

Ms Phelan had been using the immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab, prior to her US treatment.