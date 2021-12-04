Toy Show stars land first major gig with Iveagh Gardens slot 

Jenny Greene is set to perform at Iveagh Gardens with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra next June and she has invited DJ Calum and Hype-man Jackson to open for her.
DJ Calum performs on the Late Late Toy Show. Picture: RTÉ/YouTube

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 10:37
Steve Neville

Two of the stars of the Toy Show, DJ Calum and his hype-man Jackson, have scored their first major gig.

The Kieran brothers won the hearts of the nation when they performed during last week’s Toy Show.

Calum was on the decks while Jackson helped get the audience on their feet.

After his set, Calum told host Ryan Tubridy that his dream is to DJ the “main stage at a music festival in front of thousands of people”.

 

That dream is now set to become a reality thanks to Jenny Greene.

The DJ is set to perform at Iveagh Gardens with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra next June and she has invited Calum and Jackson to open for her.

The 2FM star said the brothers blew the country away on the Toy Show.

Calum, overcome with emotion, said he was “so happy” to be offered the gig.

“I’m just amazed listening to that.” 

Six moments from the Late Late Toy Show that everyone's still talking about

