‘We love Dublin’: Selling Sunset stars are bringing Cadbury’s treats back to Chrishell

Selling Sunset stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are enjoying their brief stay in Ireland and say they love Dublin.

Taking part in a Q&A on Romain’s Instagram, the couple rave about the country and share some of their plans before they have to return to the States.

“We love Dublin,” Mary gushes during afternoon tea. “We love it, it’s so beautiful here.” Romain agrees, adding that “so far it’s been amazing”.

“We decided to come because we have never been here. We had so much fun and wanted to extend our holiday a bit and come to Ireland for the first time,” Romain says.

The couple will return to Los Angeles on Saturday but before then they say they will squeeze in a visit to the Guinness Storehouse and maybe Jameson, as Mary reveals she loves whiskey.

Though they won’t be going back to LA empty-handed: Romain shared a photo of a pile of chocolate they are bringing back to the office to share with Mary’s coworker and friend, Chrishell Stause.

Romain Bonnet with chocolate treats from Ireland for Chrishell Strause

In the latest season of Selling Sunset, Chrishell revealed her love of Crunchie bars, which she considers to be Irish treats, not long after being seen enjoying a Purple Snack.

"They’re Irish sweets, аnd I’m completely obsessed with them. You cаn’t get them here becаuse they’re only sold in Austrаliа, Irelаnd, аnd the UK, but I love these things,” she told her coworkers.

She will surely be delighted by the goodies making their way across the Atlantic to her, which include Fry’s chocolate, Crunchies, and Snack bars of all colours.

Of course, Romain warns that Chrishell will only receive them if he can resist them himself: “If I can save some, yes. But I won’t make a promise I can’t keep.”

Mary says they have loved their first visit to Ireland and they both agree they will return to discover more parts of the country.

“We’ve gotta go back to work, we have postponed our return long enough and as much as we want to stay, we can’t,” she says, promising they will go further afield “next time”.

Selling Sunset follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles. The fourth season is now streaming on Netflix.