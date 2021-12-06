'We've made our own traditions': Christmas overseas for the Irish abroad

From Malahide but living in London, author of new book Winging It Emma Murray hasn’t been home for Christmas in a while. “Pre-Covid, we retired my mum from doing Christmas dinner. My sister, Lisa, lives in London too, so we took on Christmas dinner and our parents come over to us. Lisa’s doing it this year.
For life/career coach Michael Morey, who married his German-born wife, Birgit, in August, southwest Germany is home now.
Originally from Kinsale, Dermot Murphy works in the European Investment Bank and lives in Luxembourg.
Working in the TV, film and media industry, Jeanette Reilly is from Artane in Dublin and has made her home in New York with husband James. “Over here, Christmas is just a one-day holiday. The day itself is the end of it. Thanksgiving is bigger – it goes on for four days. I remember being so sad one Christmas Day because we’d invited people over for dinner and then I realised ‘oh, James has to go to work tomorrow’. There was no St Stephen’s Day. After that he promised he’d take St Stephen’s Day off and he has.