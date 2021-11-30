Leave a Christmas message on the Irish Examiner's #HomeAtHeart message board

With the festive season upon us once again we have launched the second year of our #HomeAtHeart campaign to help you connect with the people you love, and may not see, this Christmas.

When we created #HomeAtHeart for the first time last year, we did so in the knowledge that many people would not get to see their loved ones over the Christmas period.

Despite a rapidly evolving situation this year the need to connect with the people you love is undiminished so we’ve relaunched #HomeAtHeart with a very special twist.

So you can still send a Christmas message (with pictures and video if you wish) to your loved ones through our #HomeAtHeart message portal which can be accessed below.

We will be print your messages online over the festive period in a message board portal that will go live this Friday, December 3. A large selection of your messages will also appear in print in the Irish Examiner on Christmas week as well.

This year - as an extra and unique service as part of our wider Global Irish hub - you can also avail of a beautiful and unique range of Irish Examiner #HomeAtHeart eCards.

These cards can be personalised and sent via email or social to your loved ones for free. These gorgeous eCards - sourced from our own archive and expertly colourised by our own picture desk staff - are a lovely way to tell someone at home, or far away, that you are thinking of them.

You can access the eCards via the link after you have left your message in the form below or directly via this HomeAtHeart eCard page.

Happy Christmas from the Irish Examiner team. We are all looking forward to reading your messages so please take some time and fill out the message form below.

If you can't see the form on this page, please click here.