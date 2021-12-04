Wedding of the Week: Ciara and Troy went from holiday romance to 'I do' in a decade

The newlyweds spent two weeks in Greece after the wedding and hope to make a big trip next year.
Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis. Pictures: Nerijus Karmilcovas, Karmilcovas Photography

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Eve Kelliher

Their paths first crossed in Santa Ponsa; they got engaged in San Francisco — and Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis have been walking on sunshine from the day they met.

When they set off on holidays with their respective friends back in 2011, Ciara and Troy little knew what fate had in store for them.

But Cupid lost no time in drawing his bow as soon as Ciara, from Kilcummin, Killarney, Co Kerry, and Troy, from Dublin, touched down in Majorca.

Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis first met in Santa Ponsa and got engaged in San Francisco
Eight years later, they were on another break, this time in San Francisco, when Troy surprised Ciara by popping the question. “Troy proposed on a small beach, as we enjoyed a picnic, overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge, in April 2019,” said Ciara.

The pandemic meant some changes of dates — but it all worked out better than their every expectation when they finally got to say ‘I do’. “We were due to get married on July 17, 2020, and then May 20, 2021, and finally, we held our wedding on October 14,” said Ciara.

Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis were married by Father Eamonn Mulvihill in Killarney
“We had the most amazing day — we loved every second of it and it was better than we ever could have imagined. It was amazing to finally be able to have our big day with our family and friends as they were all with us every step of the way with all the cancellations.” 

Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis with Patricia and Malachy Moynihan and Michelle and Micheál Francis
 The couple, who are based in Killarney, Co Kerry, were married by Father Eamonn Mulvihill in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, and held their reception in the Killarney Oaks Hotel. 

Nerijus Karmilcovas, photographer, captured the occasion on camera, while the videography was by Cosmo Production and Tie the Knot Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, looked after the floral arrangements.

Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis got married in Killarney and had their reception at the Killarney Oaks Hotel
Both sets of parents, Patricia and Malachy Moynihan and Michelle and Micheál Francis, were there to celebrate, and also lending their support were Ciara’s cousin, Jennifer Casey, and friends Lisa O’Connor and Ashling McCarthy, as bridesmaids, as well as Troy’s cousin Joseph Foley and friends Eddie Boylan and Oisin Daly, in the role of groomsmen.

Ciara looked stunning in a Morilee wedding dress which she sourced in Vows in Blarney, Co Cork, while the groom was stylish in a suit handmade by Louis Copeland & Sons in Dublin; and the groomsmen were kitted out by Simply Suits, Killarney.

Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis. Pictures: Nerijus Karmilcovas, Karmilcovas Photography
“I got ready in my parents’ house in Kilcummin and Laura Lou Hair Stylist did my hair and Aifric Rice did my makeup,” said the bride.

The newlyweds spent two weeks in Greece after the wedding and hope to make a big trip next year.

Ciara Moynihan and Troy Francis had their honeymoon in Greece
