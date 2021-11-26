Kathryn Thomas: The ferocious love for your little ones overrides physical exhaustion every time

Little Grace was unwell last week but is on the mend — she's one month old now and such a little dote
Kathryn Thomas: The ferocious love for your little ones overrides physical exhaustion every time

Kathryn Thomas' daughter, Grace, aged one month. Picture: kathrynthomasofficial

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 11:15

Kathryn Thomas' little baby, Grace, has hit a lovely milestone — she's one month old. And 

the television presenter and entrepreneur is just smitten with her second little girl. 

Like all newborns she's brought sleepless nights and some worry — she was unwell recently but seems to be improve again: "The little mite has been quite sick the last week but thankfully looks like she’s on the mend."

But Kathryn Thomas gets it spot on when she talks having enough love for all your children: "Honestly, when I was pregnant, I would often lie awake at night and wonder how I could possibly love another child the same way when the intense love you feel for your first is so all consuming. But you do and seamlessly, the heart just expands and makes room for more."

Kathryn Thomas' daughters, Ellie and one-month-old Grace. Picture: kathrynthomasofficial

Little Grace has definitely made her mark on Kathryn Thomas' household: "She has filled our house and our hearts with a love I can’t even describe. And in the midst of all the worry, late night cluster feeds, breast pumps, leaky boobs, giant knickers, cold coffees, heightened emotions and everything else that comes post baby, I wonder if life will ever return to something resembling normal??  All I know is that the ferocious love and protection you feel for your little ones overrides physical exhaustion every time."

And it looks like her big sister, Ellie, has a whole lot of love for the addition to the family too. 

