From JohnJoe to Adam: Where are the stars of Late Late Toy Shows past now?

JohnJoe Brennan

Remember the lovely Roscommon boy who captured our hearts in 2009 when he told the nation about his dream of being a horologist and his love of clocks? Well he’s all grown up.

JohnJoe is now 20 and shared a video message last year to let everyone know he was studying law in Paris. He spoke on the Facebook page for his family's business 'Time Pieces' in Roscommon town.

​​Michael Moloney

The talented Michael Moloney from Mayo went viral last year after he performed on the Late Late Toy Show and was surprised when singer Dermot Kennedy joined him on stage.

Michael’s debut single, All That I Do, was released in May and is dedicated to his beloved late father Emmett, who died in 2017. The song was written and recorded in Windmill Lane with Grammy-nominated producer and composer Gavin Murphy and he performed it on the Late Late Show. He has since performed at Sea Sessions and shares videos of his covers of popular songs on instagram.

MC Tiny

Cork rapper Darren McSweeney MC Tiny performed Old Town Road on the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show in November 2019 and has remained active since. Just last week, he appeared in a music video for Stephanie Rainey alongside The Young Offenders' Shane Casey. MC Tiny is part of one of Music Generation Cork City’s projects, the Kabin Studio, a non-profit community space in Knocknaheeny.

Adam King

Little Adam King stole out hearts with is big smile and ‘Hug for You’ sign last year and the tiny star has been very busy since he first appeared on our screens. Adam now counts Chris Hadfield and President Joe Biden among his fans and he has used his high-profile for good.

He raised over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital Health Foundation by selling ‘Virtual Hugs’ Valentine’s Day cards in February. He is the star of groundbreaking animated series Adam Loves Adventure, which will be the first Irish children’s program to feature a wheelchair user as a protagonist. His Christmas book A Hug For You is out now.

Saoirse Ruane

It was last year's segment with Saoirse Ruane that launched the Late Late Toy Show appeal that raised over €6m for charity. "I had to get my leg taken away from me,” the then eight-year-old told Ryan as she showed him her prosthetic limb and told him about her dream to walk by Christmas. Within 20 minutes they had raised over €800,000 and by the show’s closing credits, €5.5m had been donated by the Irish public.

Earlier this month, Saoirse's mum and dad revealed the family’s ongoing battles with cancer and spoke about its impact on their family, including secondary infertility.