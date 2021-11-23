‘We are here for you’: Cork supermarket wants to ensure no one goes hungry this Christmas

'If you’re finding it tough to make ends meet and need some help this Christmas, please drop us a message.'

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 11:24
Denise O’Donoghue

Christmas is an expensive time for families and some parents might struggle to make ends meet and also ensure there’s food for everyone on the table as well as gifts under the tree.

To avoid any rumbling tummies this festive season, one Cork supermarket has posted an appeal for anyone at risk of going hungry to get in touch with them.

Garvey’s SuperValu in Cobh has shared a message on social media offering to provide food to anyone struggling financially.

“We at Garvey’s SuperValu Cobh want to assure you that we are here for you this Christmas. We understand that Christmas can be a difficult time of the year for many people in our community financially,” they say.

“If you’re finding it tough to make ends meet and need some help this Christmas, please drop us a message and our team can arrange for a simple discretionary food/Christmas package to be dropped at your door.

“It will be entirely confidential. Please don’t hesitate to ask for help.” 

Customers have been quick to praise the supermarket’s gesture. “Fantastic, community spirit at its best. Well done to John Paul & team at Garveys,” one person wrote, while another said: “That’s an incredible act of kindness, fair play to all involved.”

