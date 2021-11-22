No monkeying around as new spider monkey habitat opens at Fota Wildlife Park

It was a case of monkey business today at Fota Wildlife Park, in Co Cork, as government ministers swung by to hang around at the newly-opened spider-monkey habitat, co-funded by the Office of Public Works, as part of a programme of ongoing works.

Patrick O’Donovan, TD, Minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) officially opened the new spider monkey habitat, part of a €1 million investment in essential projects at the Park, also including the howler monkey habitat and the flood defence repair to the south sea wall.

Building of the new facility commenced in early 2020, and after a Covid-related delay, is ready for its new tenants, including a four-metre-high ceiling, underfloor air to water heating, and glass viewing areas for visitors.

Minister O’Donovan said: "As Minister for the Office of Public Works, I am very pleased that we were able to step in and support Fota Wildlife Park during the exceptionally difficult time of the pandemic. I am delighted to see that the Government funding provided has enabled the progression of several important infrastructure projects and has contributed to the completion of the new Spider Monkey Habitat."

The TDs outside the new enclosure.

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, who also spoke at the opening said: "I congratulate the management and staff of Fota on this great facility. The extended and upgraded enclosure for these wonderful animals is a testament to the Park’s commitments to animal welfare and to the staff’s determination to recreate in so far as possible, a habitat close to the natural environment of these active monkeys.

"Fota Wildlife Park is a great day out and a fantastic educational resource for everyone to learn about the importance of conservation."

The southern sea wall refurbishment project at the facility is part of climate change mitigation measures that started in 2021, that include raising the sea wall by 400 meters and underpinning the sea wall base, at a cost of over €630,000.