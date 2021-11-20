Just who did take the horse to France? 22 Irish ads and fads we were all obsessed with

Released in 1985, this was Lilywhite Christy Moore’s first solo single after leaving the band Moving Hearts, and it spent seven weeks at No 1. Written by Christie Hennessy, it was a humorous take on the experience of the Irish on building sites in Britain, and the video followed Christy and his mates as they toil away, wearing nothing but jeans and sandals. Builder’s tan, ahoy!
Back in the 1990s, when ads were like soap operas, we were all hooked on the Kerrygold saga. No one was quite sure what was going on, but one plot involved a woman cooking the dinner under the watchful eye of a French fisherman, and another a wistful Irish farmer selling a French woman a horse. But did hunky André put a bit of butter on the spuds? And just who did take the horse to France?
The anthem of a generation. This banger of a tune by Mark McCabe had teenagers and 20-somethings packing dance floors across the country, belting out the lyrics while jumping around like their lives depended on it. One simple question to answer: Are. You. Ready?!
- Ah ... That’s Gas! The ads, fads and mad happenings that swept the Irish nation by Sarah Cassidy and Kunak McGann, published by The O’Brien Press. Available from bookshops now (in stores and online), priced €9.99