Family of 13-year-old Cork boy who died in accident raise nearly €40k for Mercy Hospital

The family of a young Cork boy who passed away last year after a tragic road accident are marking his anniversary with a special torchlight walk on Wednesday night, departing from the Lee Rowing Club, heading along the Marina and out to Blackrock Pier.

To honour the work of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, who provided him with care, the family of Jimmy Horgan sought to raise funds for the facility's Mercy University Hospital Foundation - and have done so in stunning fashion, to the tune of over €38,000, donated by the people and businesses of Cork City.