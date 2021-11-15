‘We love her’: Vicky Phelan among guests on Late Late Show this Friday

Vicky Phelan will be among the guests on this Friday’s Late Late Show, joining Christy Moore and Mario Rosenstock on the talk show’s lineup.

The news was confirmed by host Ryan Tubridy, who says the Limerick woman is “always welcome” on the show.

“We're going to be joined by some wonderful people,” he said.

“The terrific Vicky Phelan will be with. We're all thinking of Vicky Phelan tonight and we love her and we look forward to seeing her here next Friday, that's for sure.” Last month Ms Phelan returned home from the US where she had been undergoing a medical trial to treat her terminal cancer. However, the growth of new tumours halted her treatment and she returned to Ireland to receive palliative chemotherapy.

On Friday, Ms Phelan shared a health update on social media and revealed she has decided to not receive any more chemotherapy as she had been “horrendously ill” for weeks after her first and only dose of it.

“I made the decision to stop chemotherapy after my first dose on October 18. I was horrendously ill for almost two full weeks and I decided that I have had enough of putting my body through torture,” she said.

Vicky Phelan. Picture: Maxwell Photography

“At this stage, my treatment is palliative anyway. There is nothing else that can be done medically. And so, I decided that, for me, quality of life is far more important to me now than quantity of life if the extra time that I might get means that I have to go through hell for two or three weeks every month.”

She says she is focused on Christmas (“My target is Christmas. To be as well as I can be for Christmas. And after that I'm pretty happy to go at that point. Just to get Christmas”) and wishes to spend as much time as possible with her children while her condition is good.

“I'm not going to put my body through that hell anymore. Christmas is around the corner and I do not want to be in bed at home or in hospital,” she said.

“[Pembro] might keep me stable for another couple of weeks and that's all I want. I just want another few weeks until Christmas to stay as stable as I am at the moment. I feel great at the moment.”

Ms Phelan last appeared on the Late Late Show in January when she spoke about her upcoming trip to Maryland to receive treatment for her cancer that she hoped would prolong her life.