Irish influencers step out in style as Pippa and Brian light up Kildare Village for Christmas

Ireland's influencers stepped out in style last night as Kildare Village marked the start of the Christmas season.

Pippa O’Connor Ormond and husband Brian Ormond kicked off the festivities by switching on the Christmas lights at Kildare Village.

It was the couple's first public outing together since their baby boy, Billy, arrived just over two weeks ago.

Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Brian Ormond switched the Christmas lights on at Kildare Village

Pippa, who is now a mum to three boys, looked great in a gorgeous blue and green checkered coat from Johnstons Of Elgin and knee-high leather boots for the occasion.

Pippa and Brian, who recently renewed their wedding vows after 10 years of marriage, said they were “delighted” to be asked to switch on the lights at the popular shopping destination this year.

Limerick influencer Louise Cooney was also in attendance

“Our relationship with Kildare Village goes back many years, both through POCO and our pop-up shops, but also personally as one of our favourite places to visit for some retail therapy," they said, adding that they will be "keeping an eye out for some gifting ideas ourselves."

Pippa and Brian were joined by a host of other influencers for the occasion including Louise Cooney, Ciara O'Doherty and sisters Jane and Ruth Flanagan.

Picture: @ciaraodoherty / Instagram

Attendees were treated to a spectacular show from Spark! involving drumming, dance, and captivating lights, accompanied by musicians New Brass Kings.

Throughout the Christmas period, a light show in the Village will bring animation, theatre, colour, warmth, and sound to shoppers.