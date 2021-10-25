‘Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed’: Pippa O’Connor Ormond gives birth to baby boy

Pippa, spoke earlier this year about a miscarriage she recently experienced, said she is "beyond grateful" to meet baby Billy
‘Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed’: Pippa O’Connor Ormond gives birth to baby boy

Pippa O'Connor Ormond with husband Brian and baby Billy

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 08:19
Denise O’Donoghue

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Pippa O’Connor Ormond has welcomed a baby boy to her family.

Billy was born in the National Maternity Hospital on Friday. Pippa and husband Brian were already mum and dad to Ollie, 8 and Louis, 5.

“Welcome to the world Billy Ormond,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely yesterday weighing 9lbs 15oz. Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed that he’s here. I’ve been staring at him for 24 hours now. Days like these are hard to put into words but beyond grateful comes close.” 

Brian described his wife as “so calm and so strong” after their son was born.

“Absolutely amazed by you @pipsy_pie. 

Always so calm and so strong. Unbelievably proud to have you as my wife and mum to our three beautiful boys. 

"I now have the perfect 4ball,” he wrote.

Pippa revealed her pregnancy in May and soon after spoke publicly for the first time about a miscarriage she had late last year. Speaking in videos on her Instagram stories, she shared her experience.

“Last summer I got pregnant, which was the biggest shock. I literally could not believe it. And then unfortunately I had a miscarriage in October. I went for my second scan, and there was no heartbeat,” she said, adding she hopes more women will talk to each other about miscarriage and offer each other comfort and support.

“If you haven't said anything about your own loss or what you're going through or your struggles to anyone, if you say it to even one or two people you would feel so much better about it and I think you might be surprised as to what you hear back from people as well.”

