'The bride was nearly crying': Wedding couples asked to leave Killarney beauty spots 

The mayor of Killarney said she is “horrified” and claims couples and photographers are being asked to leave favourite backdrops if they don't have proper permits on their big day amid fears over insurance by the national park authorities in Killarney. Cllr Marie Moloney says the long tradition of wedding photography in Killarney National Park needs to be given a wider lens.

Brides and grooms and their photographers have been approached by park wildlife rangers demanding to see permits, on insurance grounds, Cllr Marie Moloney (Lab) the Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District has said.

She had been directly contacted by one bride but other wedding parties had also been approached, Cllr Moloney told a council meeting.

However the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government which governs the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the managing authority in Killarney National Park said regulations over commercial activity in the park are for indemnity reasons and they are long-standing. Permits are readily obtainable, the Department said.

Cllr Moloney said commercial photographers snapping deer deep in the park during the recent rut were not being asked to show permits. She had ascertained this herself by approaching two deer photographers in the park and they told her they were not asked to show permits.

Wedding parties were not going deep into the park as they were under time pressure. They were just barely going into the park to be photographed near the Lakes of Killarney, the mayor said.

"I'm 41 years married and I took my photograph in the Killarney National Park and I am not the first. It’s a Killarney tradition, " Cllr Moloney said.

Mayor, Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal Council, Cllr Marie Moloney and her husband Mike Moloney, New Entrance area of the Killarney National Park in Muckross, July 1980.

Wedding couples love to be photographed in the national park, she added.

“It’s their pride and joy on their big day,” she said.

Her motion before the public meeting was unanimously backed by her fellow councillors and Kerry County Council management is now to write to park management on the issue.

"That Kerry County Council would immediately contact the National Park and Wildlife Service and convey its disappointment and disbelief that locals are not allowed to take a few wedding photographs in the National Park which has been the tradition of locals for many many decades."

"Park Rangers are now approaching married couples and the photographers and asking them to leave the Park,” Ms Moloney's motion read.

“This is not acceptable as the Park belongs to the people," the mayor added in her formal motion.

The row over photography has been simmering with some months. The backdrop of the park is a key marketing device by weddings and other photographers and favourite spots for brides include the ornamental rhododendron bushes in Muckross Gardens; the view of Muckross lake from the New Entrance, and Ross Castle.

Killarney House, within the town, the most recent property to be taken over to the State, with its formal French-style gardens is increasingly popular for wedding couples.

The Upper Lake, Killarney National Park. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

Local man Andrew Joy, who manages the Centra store in New Street Street said the regulation was causing concern among all kinds of photographers, including those using videos. It would also affect commercial writers doing travel supplements promoting Killarney.

“Killarney is renowned and known for its photography. People have come to Killarney down through the years to paint and then to photograph the scenery,” Mr Joy said.

One wedding photographer who asked not to be named said he was approached by a ranger after he had finished snapping a couple in the Muckross area of the park and asked if he had a permit. This was in earshot of the wedding party.

“The bride was nearly crying,” the photographer said of the encounter.

Photographers are being issued with permits but are being asked to notify park authorities in advance, the photographer said.

In a statement, the Department said:

"Photography by the general public and amateur wildlife photography is permitted in the park.

All commercial events including professional photography, wedding promotional, fashion etc. is subject to a permit, which is readily obtainable. The system simply requires the professional photographer to apply for a current permit.

"This has long been the standard practice and is necessary for insurance/indemnification purposes.”