Wedding of the Week: 'Most perfect day' for Kerry newlyweds Jessica and Jack

Ladies View in Killarney National Park was the picture-perfect backdrop when Kerry couple Jessica Murphy and Jack Sherwood got engaged and world-famous scenery also played a role when they tied the knot a year and a half later.

Jessica Murphy and Jack Sherwood visited Killarney National Park on their wedding day

Jessica, from Killarney, and Farranfore native Jack met on a night out in Killarney in 2009. Jack popped the question on Jessica’s birthday, on July 15, 2019, and they were married in December 2020 by Fr Kieran O’Brien.

Killarney National Park beckoned again after the wedding Mass, and the newlyweds posed for the camera of Sally MacMonagle at Muckross Abbey and Torc Waterfall.

Then it was on to their wedding reception, in the five-star Muckross Park Hotel.

Jessica Murphy and Jack Sherwood had their wedding reception at Muckross Park Hotel

Helping them organise their big day were Jessica’s parents Miriam and Sylvester Murphy and Jack’s mother and father Olive and Richard Sherwood.

Two key well-wishers were their grandmothers: Jessica’s grandmother Eileen Ashe, who turned 91 in October, and Jack’s grandmother Nancy Sherwood.

Nancy, who celebrated her 90th birthday in October, followed every moment of the ceremony thanks to the St Mary’s Cathedral webcam. “It was so special to have my grandmother in attendance — and we were so lucky with technology that Jack's granny could tune in online from Wexford,” said Jessica.

Jessica Murphy and Jack Sherwood were married in December 2020 by Fr Kieran O'Brien

The bride’s sister Laura Murphy was by her side as maid of honour. Taking on the role of bridesmaids were the groom’s sister Emma Sherwood, Jessica’s friend, Christina Tangney, and the bride’s cousin Sinéad Ashe.

Jessica Murphy with Emma Sherwood, Sinéad Ashe, Laura Murphy and Christina Tangney

The groom’s brother, Mark Sherwood, was his best man, while his friends, Eamonn O’Mahony and Luke Mulligan, were his groomsmen along with Jack’s cousin, Peter Crowley.

Jack Sherwood with Mark Sherwood,Eamonn O’Mahony, Luke Mulligan, and Peter Crowley

The couple had originally planned to mark the occasion with more than 200 guests. “Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, we had to reduce our numbers to 25."

But the bride said their wedding was “relaxing and fun!”

“We were surrounded by our closest family and friends — it was so intimate. Because of the smaller numbers, we could chat with our guests more,” said Jessica.

Miriam Murphy, Sylvester Murphy, Jessica Murphy and Laura Murphy

“About a week before the wedding, the Government had announced that they would be bringing in further restrictions so there were a few hours of panic waiting to see if the numbers would be reduced again. But thankfully, we were so lucky to have our 25 guests!"

Jessica sourced her wedding dress in Say I Do, Midleton, County Cork, and teamed it with Jimmy Choo shoes. Jack’s brother, Mark, works at Zeba Hairdressing, Dublin, so he was Jessica’s hairstylist on the wedding morning.

The groom and his party wore suits by Suits Select, Tralee.

Jessica Murphy with Christina Tangney, Laura Murphy, Emma Sherwood and Sinéad Ashe

Also wishing them well were their colleagues and the groom’s teammates from the worlds of Kerry and East Kerry football.

Jessica is a primary school teacher in Knockaderry Farranfore NS, and Jack works in the Quality Engineering Department in Alcon, Cork.

Jessica Murphy's dress is from Say I Do in Midleton. Mark Sherwood of Zeba Hairdressing was her hairstylist.

“It was the most perfect day — looking back, we have only happy, fun and loving memories!” said the bride.

Floral arrangements from All Seasons, Tralee

All Seasons, Tralee, created the floral arrangements, and Stephen O’Donoghue was the videographer.

The newlyweds live in Boulicullane, Farranfore.

