Sophie Ellis-Bextor to embark on 24 hour kitchen disco for Children In Need

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will attempt to dance for 24 hours in a fundraising bid for BBC Children In Need.

The Murder on the Dancefloor singer has shimmied her way through lockdown with her Kitchen Disco Instagram series which encouraged people to sing and dance alongside the 42-year-old mum of three as she performed live from her own kitchen.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco Danceathon will see her attempt to dance from 9.25 am on November 16 to 9.25am on November 17.

She will be joined in person and via videolink by a host of celebrity guests – including Radio 2 presenters – throughout the 24 hours as she completes the fundraising effort at the BBC Radio Theatre in London.

The cat's out the bag!! I am taking on the baton from @thebodycoach & doing a 24 hour #R2KitchenDisco for @BBCCiN!! Starting 9.30 next Tuesday 16th with @BBCRadio2. Please support me however you can! It’s going to be fun, intense and I’ll end up a little deranged I expect💃🤦🏻‍♀️🙃🥳 pic.twitter.com/nrtXY2p69X — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) November 8, 2021

The singer announced the news of the challenge on BBC Radio 2 and said: “I love to dance, I love to Kitchen Disco, but can I keep going for a whole 24 hours?

“I’m sure I can for BBC Children In Need… with the support of Radio 2’s fantastic listeners!”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will attempt to keep dancing for 24hrs

Helen Thomas, head of BBC Radio 2, added: “Sophie’s Kitchen Disco has uplifted everyone and spread so much joy over these past 18 months, so what better way to keep the nation entertained than with an extended Kitchen Disco Danceathon for BBC Children In Need 2021.

“I’m so proud of Radio 2’s ongoing partnership with the charity, which has raised over £50.2 million across the past 10 years.”

There will be regular updates on Radio 2 throughout the day and viewers can watch it live on the Red Button and BBC iPlayer across the 24 hours.

Audiences can give via text, send their own messages of support and donate online through www.bbc.co.uk/sophie.