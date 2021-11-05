Another anonymous donation for Cork school

'We're on the way now alright, this is getting exciting' — one of the Cork schools saving for a school bus has received another anonymous donation.

Scoil Bernadette in Montenotte is one of a group of schools catering for clients with extra needs. In September this year they were thrilled when a mystery benefactor sent cheques to be used for the benefit of the pupils.

And now another generous donor has dropped a cool €10,000 into Scoil Bernadette's bank account.

Principal, Don Golden, said it was a great surprise to get. "We have a GoFundMe for a new school bus and eventually we hope to have a bus powered from our roof [solar panels]. So we'd have a clean bus using clean fuel. We're trying to teach the children about the environment and using less fuel. It's all good."

The school's 124 pupils are aged 12-18 years and many have graduated to this school from Scoil Eanna nearby.

A few of the Scoil Bernadette students on a trip to town — to the City Library

Scoil Bernadette's parents' association is planning a Christmas swim and a quiz as fundraisers too so things are shaping up well.

Mr Golden said: "Thank you to whoever you are and we will continue to work towards our dream of a new bus."

He explained that: "We have an old school bus which is essential for the learning needs of our students We can bring students to matches, swimming, educational outings and social education trips. On the trips, students learn skills and knowledge which are essential to them on their journey to become as independent as possible."

Staff and students at Scoil Bernadette, Montenotte, visit Fota

But this older bus (03) needs to be replaced so Mr Golden is hoping to 'go green' in the process'.

"In time we would love to have an electrically powered bus so that we could become an example of green environmentally friendly living and we can charge this bus from the solar panels we have installed on our roof. The joy and benefit that school trips give our students is enormous and it ensures that they have a great chance of overcoming the challenges that they face in life."

Some Scoil Bernadette students enjoying a trip to town

The Scoil Bernadette GoFundMe is at: gofund.me/d6a8c16f