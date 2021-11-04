Christmas season kicks off with heart-warming ads from John Lewis, Boots, and M&S

“What happens when an #UnexpectedGuest lands in your forest? You show them how Christmas is done, of course…” That’s the tagline for this year’s John Lewis advert, which tells the magical tale of 14-year-old Nathan, who discovers an unexpected guest and space traveller, Skye, has landed in the woods beside his home.

The British retailer is famous for its heartwarming Christmas adverts in recent years.

In the 2021 advert, Nathan introduces Skye to the season’s traditions, from decorating the tree to eating mince pies, and as their friendship develops we see the magic of Christmas through the eyes of someone experiencing it for the very first time.

It appears today is a starting point for many major brands’ Christmas campaigns. Marks and Spencer unveiled its Christmas advert too and it’s an exciting one: for the first time in 30 years, the legendary Percy Pig speaks. Of course, Percy doesn’t just have any old voice - Tom Holland is behind the vocals.

In the advert, The festive fairy – voiced by Dawn French – accidentally drops her wand and causes Percy Pig to become real. Percy, let loose in the supermarket’s aisles, discovers all the delicious festive favourites on offer.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first EVER voice – it took me less than a second to say yes,” says Spider-Man star Holland.

Tom Holland voices Percy Pig in the 2021 M&S Christmas advert

“Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear. I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food!”

Boots unveiled its Christmas advert too today, announcing its ‘Bags Of Joy’ theme.

Starring BAFTA-nominated actress Jenna Coleman as ‘Joy’ and directed by Academy Award winner Tom Hooper, the ‘Bags of Joy’ film tells the story of Joy and her magical bag which wields the power to make her Christmas truly magical and delivers the perfect gifts to her friends and family at every opportunity.

The Boots campaign celebrates the joy of spending time with loved ones at Christmas, a sentiment that appealed to the advert's star.

Jenna Coleman stars in the Boots Christmas advert

"I love Christmas and I’ve always loved Christmas films. Working on ‘bags of Joy’ with Tom, and the beautiful imagination he brought, creating this magical little film felt really special," Coleman says.

"Celebrating family, togetherness and the simple joy of giving mixed with a healthy dose of festive magic and charm felt so poignant this year. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we did making it."