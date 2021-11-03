Britney blames mother Lynne Spears for giving her father ‘idea’ of conservatorship

Britney Spears has blamed her mother Lynne for “secretly” ruining her life in a scorching Instagram post that she has since deleted.

In a post to her 35.7 million fans on Tuesday evening, Britney shared an image that read “the most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman."

In a blistering attack, the singer wrote that while her dad is responsible for starting her conservatorship 13 years ago “what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.”

Picture: @britneyspears / Instagram

The 39-year-old pop superstar said her dad is “not smart enough” to ever think of a conservatorship.

Addressing her mum directly she said: “You know exactly what you did.”

The Toxic singer said she will “never get those years back” and while she knows how “mean” she sounds, she will continue to call out her mom and her former manager Lou Taylor.

In the since-deleted post, Britney said she was reborn today because she can smile - something she hasn’t done “in a very long time.”

“Thank you for exiting out of my life,” she wrote,” and finally allowing me to live mine.”

Britney's father Jamie Spears has called for the conservatorship to end

Spears was placed under a conservatorship, a legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm, after suffering a series of mental breakdowns in February 2008.

Britney's father Jamie Spears, 69, was suspended from his role overseeing her 60 million dollar estate in September after calling for the conservatorship to be brought to an end.