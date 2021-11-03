'She nailed it': Kristen Stewart engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

The Spencer actress said she wanted to be proposed to
Kristen with her fiancé Dylan Meyer Picture: @spillzdylz / Instagram

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 08:33
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer after two years together. 

The Twilight actress revealed her beau popped the question after the couple discussed their plans to get married.

Stewart, who is getting rave reviews for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in upcoming film Spencer, confirmed the news on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, saying: “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.

Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales 
“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Discussing the proposal, Stewart, 31, added: “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one.

“You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfil what weird f****** gender role thing.

“We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f****** so cute.”

Screenwriter Dylan Meyer proposed to Kristen Stewart Picture: @spillzdylz / Instagram
The couple first confirmed their relationship in October 2019 when Meyer, best known as the screenwriter of Netflix film Moxie, posted a black and white photograph of her and Stewart kissing.

She wrote: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

Earlier this year she marked Stewart’s birthday, writing: “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

Speaking to Howard Stern, Stewart said she wants their wedding day to be "pretty chill."

"I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f****** party after. 

"It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

