Wedding of the Week: An unforgettable day for Diane and Jenny

Diane Corcoran Barrett and Jenny Corcoran describe their big day as “unforgettable”.

They met in 2008 when they were introduced by mutual friends. “We’ve been head over heels in love ever since,” said Diane.

Diane was always waiting for the ideal time and place to pop the question so, when a trip was planned to spend August bank holiday weekend 2019 in Jenny’s family’s holiday home by the beach in Dublin she knew her moment had come.

“I bought the ring, chose a song ("Never Change", by Picture This), had a banner and hat created, and had asked Jenny's mam and daughter for Jenny’s hand in marriage — so the ball was rolling,” she said.

Jenny Corcoran and Diane Corcoran Barrett. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography

“The biggest challenge was keeping it all a secret from Jenny and to be fair, I succeeded as Jenny hadn’t a clue until she heard the song on repeat and went outside to have a look.”

She opened the front door to see Diane down on one knee wearing a hat bearing the words ‘will you marry me’, and posing beside a banner that read ‘will you be my person for life?’ “How could Jenny say no?” said Diane.

Diane, from Cobh, and Limerick native Jenny, were married recently in the Cork International Hotel, which was also their reception venue.

Diane Corcoran Barrett and Jenny Corcoran.

Celebrant Mary O’Donovan led the ceremony and Caroline Littleboy, Marian White, Susan Wong, Janice McNamara and Ava Corcoran Kelly were the bridesmaids; Mei Li Wong, Rylee Mae Wong, Clara Fitzpatrick were the flower girls; and Harry Barrett, Alex Corcoran and Leo Fitzpatrick were pageboys.

As for their big day? “One word that comes to mind is unforgettable,” said Diane. “Starting with the drinks reception the band Sparkle had the guests rocking, they really did. Everyone was on their feet singing and dancing and mingling. The ceremony itself was amazing and so personal and emotional.

Celebrations at the Cork International Hotel for Diane Corcoran Barrett and Jenny Corcoran's wedding.

"I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room when Jenny first entered and walked towards me for the first time. She looked absolutely beautiful.

"The song we chose for the entrance song was 'Kiss the Girl' from The Little Mermaid. This set the mood for how personal the ceremony was going to be.

"Both my parents passed away in 2013, nine months apart, so Jenny made sure that they were going to be a part of the day in a lot of ways by including them in the ceremony and also having a memory tree with their pictures proudly hanging from it.”

Jenny Corcoran walks up the aisle with her dad Jim.

The first dance was to Ronan Keating’s "This I Promise you". “The week before we got married the restrictions for live music and dancing were lifted so that made our day that extra bit special knowing that our family and friends could enjoy themselves because everyone loves a good old boogie at a wedding,” said Diane.

“Also having Jenny’s parents Jim and Bernie and her daughter Ava there to celebrate with us was amazing. The support they have given both of us throughout our relationship (13 years) has been so so special to both of us.”

Jenny Corcoran and Diane Corcoran Barrett. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography

Jenny and her bridal group all stayed in the hotel on the eve of the wedding and their hair and make-up was done by Michelle from Bella D and Jeanette Cronin and Diane and her bridal squad all stayed in her hometown of Cobh the night before so their hair and make-up was done by Les Femme beauticians and Saoirse Finan.

The suits were bought in Simply suits Cork and Jenny sourced the perfect wedding dress in Lilac Rose, Limerick.

Diane Corcoran Barrett and Jenny Corcoran. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography

Dylan Clifford Photography captured the day on camera and Rory O’Donovan Productions provided the videography.

The floristry and decor was by To Have and To Hold with décor also by Wedding scribblers and an LED ‘Love’ sign by Hollywood LED Letters.

The newlyweds honeymooned Dublin (Donabate) and Belfast. Diane is a general operator and Jenny is a regional administration manager. Diane will be relocating to Limerick before Christmas “so we can start our happy ever after”.