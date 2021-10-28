Munster's first non-alcoholic nightclub promises 0% alcohol, 100% craic  

Munster’s first non-alcoholic nightclub is set to open its doors tonight - and it’s fully booked out.

The Virtue Club in Tralee is promising ‘0% alcohol, 100% craic’ on launch night, with a selection of non-alcoholic wine, beers, lagers and ciders and mocktails on the drinks menu alongside tapas and sharing plates.

Sober attendees will also be treated to live music from Michal Wagner, comedy from Gillzie Fitz and a magic performance from Steve Mills.

Just 60 people were lucky enough to grab tickets to The Virtue Club’s first event’ at the Cocktail Heist venue at Croí on Prince’s Street, which will serve as a “tester evening.”

The Tralee woman behind the new venture said she feels there is a gap in the market for those who want to go out but don’t want to drink.

Speaking to Newstalk's Lunchtime Live, Lisa Curran said: "25% of the adult population in Ireland do not drink and they do not have a place to go where they’re not surrounded by other drinkers, or with peer pressure.”

“I think when you get over the age of 30, drinking isn't as much fun,” she added.

"You want to sit down and talk to people, you want to make genuine connections with like-minded people.”

"Go up to the bar and ask for a non-alcoholic drink, and maybe not have somebody beside you giving you a look.”

Ms Curran said she has been "absolutely blown away" by the positive response to the venture and the number of people “behind closed doors” who were looking for something like this.

The Tralee woman says she isn’t anti-alcohol, but hopes the venue will be an “alternative choice” for people if they want to skip the booze on occasion.

“It is just a place for everyone to have the craic and not feel pressured into anything," she said.