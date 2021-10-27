Broadcaster Charlie Bird diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease after 'issues' with voice

Motor Neurone Disease is an uncommon condition that mainly affects people in their 60s and 70s and has five early signs to be aware of
Charlie Bird had recently shared he had turned down multiple interview requests of late due to speech issues.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 11:47
Nicole Glennon

Beloved broadcaster Charlie Bird has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The former RTÉ journalist shared the news on social media tweeting: "Recently I spoke about issues with my voice. I now know why. I have been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease".

Last month, the 72-year-old revealed he had turned down multiple interview requests of late due to speech issues.

Mr Bird joined the national broadcaster in 1974 as a researcher in Current Affairs, and went on to take up roles as chief news correspondent and Washington Correspondent.

In his tweet, the veteran journalist thanked people for their "kindness" and friends for their “amazing support.” 

5 early signs to look out for 

Motor Neurone Disease is an uncommon condition that mainly affects people in their 60s and 70s and is caused by a problem with cells called motor neurones in the brain. These cells gradually stop working over time. It is not known why this happens.

According to the NHS, the symptoms of motor neurone disease happen gradually and may not be obvious at first. Some early signs of motor neurone disease include:

  • Weakness in your ankle or leg – you might trip, or find it harder to climb stairs 
  • Slurred speech - this may develop into difficulty swallowing some foods 
  • A weak grip – you might drop things, or find it hard to open jars or do up buttons muscle cramps and twitches 
  • Weight loss – your arms or leg muscles may have become thinner over time 
  • Difficulty stopping yourself from crying or laughing in inappropriate situations

