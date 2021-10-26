A Halloween witches walk and three other Cork days out to try this midterm break 

Spooky walks, biking and model railways are among the family-friendly attractions in the Rebel County
A Halloween witches walk and three other Cork days out to try this midterm break 

Dress up for a spooktacular witches walk from today. 

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 10:40
Orla Neligan

Fota House & Garden

Fota House & Garden's annual outdoor Halloween Witches Walk starts on Tuesday, October 26th and runs until Sunday, October 31st from 11-4 daily. No pre-booking required and don’t forget your costumes!

  • Details: From Tuesday October 26-31. €5 per child. 

Zipit Forest Adventure, Farran Woods, Co Cork

Ever zipped through a canopy of trees on a wire? It’s all about navigating (and occasionally dangling) between trees along an elaborate elevated playground via vertiginous tree-bridges and zip wires. The circuits range from 1m-20m high. Farran Woods in Cork is a beauty spot in itself on the shores of Inniscarra lake with a large pond, home to geese and ducks, and a wildlife enclosure housing red and fallow deer, all of which you get a birds eye view of from the treetops.

  • Details: Duration 3 hours. From €15-€35 depending on age; zipitcork.rezgo.com

Ballyhoura Bike Trails, Co Limerick/Cork border

Nestled near the Cork and Limerick border, purpose-built Ballyhoura is the largest set of bike trails in Ireland that sweep between mountains and forests. The trail system is designed by the world’s leading trail designer Dafydd Davis and includes gentler shorter tracks (6km) for beginners to the more challenging 50km with forest climbs, rocky inclines and dramatic descents. Well-equipped with maps, showers, toilets, a bike wash and café.

  • Details: €5 per car. Family bike hire is available at Ballyhoura Riders (trailriders.ie); visitballyhoura.com

West Cork Model Railway, Co Cork

This fully-scaled handmade model of the historic West Cork railway line has fully working miniature trains and replicas of the towns that the railway served in the 1940s.

It’s a trip back in time for older generations and, for younger ones, a chance to feel like King Kong strolling through tiny streets. Beyond the trains, there’s remote control boats and mini diggers to steer, an outdoor play area and coffee and cakes at the Village Café. For midterm week there will be a special Halloween treasure trail, spooky road train and a the ‘haunted village’ — a creepy trail so watch out for witches, skeletons, mummies and pirates.

  • Details: Free for under 3s, €5.50 (under 16), €9 adults; modelvillage.ie

Read More

Binbag costumes and apple bobbing: Well-known faces share their Halloween memories

More in this section

Britney Spears conservatorship Britney Spears accuses family of 'hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know'
‘Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed’: Pippa O’Connor Ormond gives birth to baby boy ‘Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed’: Pippa O’Connor Ormond gives birth to baby boy
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Premiere Jennifer Aniston leads tributes following Friends star James Michael Tyler’s death
Graham Norton Show - London

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discuss family life on The Voice US

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices