A Halloween witches walk and three other Cork days out to try this midterm break 

Fota House & Garden's annual outdoor Halloween Witches Walk starts on Tuesday, October 26th and runs until Sunday, October 31st from 11-4 daily. No pre-booking required and don’t forget your costumes!
- Duration 3 hours. From €15-€35 depending on age; zipitcork.rezgo.com
Nestled near the Cork and Limerick border, purpose-built Ballyhoura is the largest set of bike trails in Ireland that sweep between mountains and forests. The trail system is designed by the world’s leading trail designer Dafydd Davis and includes gentler shorter tracks (6km) for beginners to the more challenging 50km with forest climbs, rocky inclines and dramatic descents. Well-equipped with maps, showers, toilets, a bike wash and café.
- €5 per car. Family bike hire is available at Ballyhoura Riders (trailriders.ie); visitballyhoura.com
This fully-scaled handmade model of the historic West Cork railway line has fully working miniature trains and replicas of the towns that the railway served in the 1940s.
It’s a trip back in time for older generations and, for younger ones, a chance to feel like King Kong strolling through tiny streets. Beyond the trains, there’s remote control boats and mini diggers to steer, an outdoor play area and coffee and cakes at the Village Café. For midterm week there will be a special Halloween treasure trail, spooky road train and a the ‘haunted village’ — a creepy trail so watch out for witches, skeletons, mummies and pirates.
- Free for under 3s, €5.50 (under 16), €9 adults; modelvillage.ie