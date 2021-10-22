Everything you need to know about Halyna Hutchins, who died after prop gun misfire

Where was Halyna Hutchins from?

Originally from Ukraine, Halyna Hutchins, 42, grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. Before she became a cinematographer she worked as a journalist with British documentary productions in Europe. She had a graduate degree in International Journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine. She moved to Los Angeles and graduated from the AFI Conservatory with MFA in Cinematography.

What films had she worked on?

Hutchins had finished shooting her sixth feature film, an art-house action called Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello. Her horror feature Darlin premiered at the SXSW film festival 2019 and played internationally at the Edinburgh Film Festival, Fantasia, London FrightFest, BiFan and Sitges.

She finished production on Blindfire, a crime drama written and directed by Mike Nell starring Brian Geraghty and Sharon Leal.

Hutchins was named one of the one of the industry’s Rising Stars of Cinematography in 2019, and was one of eight female cinematographers for the 21 Century Fox DP Lab.

What film was she working on when she was fatally shot?

Hutchins was working on a Western movie called Rust in New Mexico, which has Alec Baldwin as its star and producer, and she was its director of photography.

Her last Instagram post was shared two days ago and shows Hutchins enjoying some downtime from filming and riding horses. “One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off,” she wrote.

The cast of Rust during filming in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins can be seen at the centre of the front row between stars Alec Baldwin and Frances Fisher

She also shared a photo from the set of the full cast and crew, in which she can be seen at the front of the group standing beside Baldwin and actor Frances Fisher, who paid tribute to Hutchins. “Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna. I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room,” she wrote.

“I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast & crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography.

“There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.”

How did Hutchins die?

Production has been halted on the film after the accident on the set, which saw a prop gun with blanks being used by Baldwin misfiring, fatally shooting Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.

She was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Is Joel Souza seriously injured?

Director Joel Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Centre, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Has Alec Baldwin issued a statement?

No. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears on Thursday.