Aidan O'Mahony: People say words can't hurt you, but sometimes they get into your head

He has packed a lot into his 41 years, from playing with the senior Kerry football team, working as a passionate member of An Garda Síochana, being crownedchampion in 2017, setting up his own fitness business AOMFITNESS in 2018, and his most important role to date — a father to two young girls, Lucia and Lilah.
Though he admits his brain often whirls at night, O’Mahony says the pandemic has taught him that many things are out of his control, and there’s no point in worrying about them.
“Once you have your health, you have everything,” he says.
It’s just a beautiful part of the world, and they’re a very relaxed people. It rubs off on you. You can switch off. It’s all about the kids, you’re not worrying about work or what you have to do, and we have an amazing bond when we go out there together.