Aidan O'Mahony: People say words can't hurt you, but sometimes they get into your head

All-Star Kerry football star Aidan O’Mahony’s biography has a lot of ground to cover.

He has packed a lot into his 41 years, from playing with the senior Kerry football team, working as a passionate member of An Garda Síochana, being crowned Dancing With The Stars Ireland champion in 2017, setting up his own fitness business AOMFITNESS in 2018, and his most important role to date — a father to two young girls, Lucia and Lilah.

Though he admits his brain often whirls at night, O’Mahony says the pandemic has taught him that many things are out of his control, and there’s no point in worrying about them.

“Once you have your health, you have everything,” he says.

Aidan O’Mahony’s biography Unbroken: A Story of Mental Strength, Physical Fitness and the Power of Adversity, co-written with Michael Moynihan of the Irish Examiner, is out now.

What shape are you in?

I’m in good shape, physically and mentally. Lockdown was tough for everyone. For me, I just got back to basics, enjoying what I love most which are family and fitness. They’re the two things I’ve been prioritising over the last couple of months.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’m a creature of habit. With Kerry, I was very fortunate in the latter years we had dietitians and nutritionists — I have kept my habits from that time. I try to eat healthily most of the time, and with two young kids, a lot of my cooking revolves around making sure they get their nutrition.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I try to stay away from cheesecake. I am a divil for it.

What would keep you awake at night?

Trying to juggle what you do daily, whether you’re collecting kids and dropping them off to babysitters or getting ready for work and trying to fit in training, can all keep you awake at times.

How do you relax?

Training. I love just going for a run, throwing in the headphones, and setting off. Even just getting out for 20 minutes and getting a bit of headspace, just a walk down the road, I find that very relaxing.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Roy Keane would be a huge one. He was always a leader, never a follower. Mikey Sheehy, I would have grown up watching him and I was honoured when he coached me. There are no airs or graces, he’s just a very lovely man and very low key for someone who was so successful and one of the greatest players Kerry ever had. Seamus Moynihan, who I played with and against in club football, was a massive leader, whether he put on his club jersey or his county jersey. They are all role models.

When was the last time you cried?

When the kids have been sick... it’s very upsetting. I cried when my dad passed away in 2012. It was sudden and it was raw. The days you have people coming and going, they’re probably not as tough as the days when you sit down and reality kicks in.

What traits do you least like in others?

People behind fake profiles on social media who are abusing the high heavens out of people. During my own career, I found it tough. I know people say words can’t hurt you, but sometimes they get into your head and they can do more damage than anything else would.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I find it hard to relax. I am always on the go. When I retired from intercounty football, I said I’d take a step back but I found myself being dragged back into football, getting involved with underage Kerry football. I suppose that’s just the person I am.

What would cheer up your day?

Family. I am very lucky to have my two young kids and my wife, Denise.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Never give up.’ Sometimes in life, we find things tough and get into situations that we think we can’t come out of and it’s about never giving up.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Greece. In the last couple of years myself, Denise, her two sisters, their husbands and our six kids have gone to Greece every summer for two weeks.

It’s just a beautiful part of the world, and they’re a very relaxed people. It rubs off on you. You can switch off. It’s all about the kids, you’re not worrying about work or what you have to do, and we have an amazing bond when we go out there together.