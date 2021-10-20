Life Hack: How to keep children and pets safe at Halloween

Halloween is a time of fun and games for the smallies in our lives, but it’s worth being aware of any potential risks they might encounter between now and October 31 to ensure a safe experience for both children and pets.

If your child is dressing up for Halloween, try to find costumes that are flame resistant. The CE mark on a label is a sign that it has been made in line with safety legislation. At home, ensure water or a fire extinguisher is to hand, especially around flammable items. Avoid lighting candles in your home as some costumes may be more likely to catch fire and supervise your child when out trick-or-treating, particularly if you are going to be near a bonfire. Do not allow them to attend unsupervised bonfires.