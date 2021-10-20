Life Hack: How to keep children and pets safe at Halloween

Halloween is a time of fun and games for the smallies in our lives, but it’s worth being aware of any potential risks they might encounter between now and October 31 to ensure a safe experience for both children and pets.
If your child is dressing up for Halloween, try to find costumes that are flame resistant. The CE mark on a label is a sign that it has been made in line with safety legislation. At home, ensure water or a fire extinguisher is to hand, especially around flammable items. Avoid lighting candles in your home as some costumes may be more likely to catch fire and supervise your child when out trick-or-treating, particularly if you are going to be near a bonfire. Do not allow them to attend unsupervised bonfires.
Make sure the child’s costume isn’t a tripping hazard and keep small accessories away from younger children who may accidentally ingest them and choke. Supervise your trick-or-treating child and make sure they know to be wary of strangers. If they are outdoors after dark, make sure they wear reflective clothing or a reflective strip to protect them from passing traffic and to be extra safe, provide a source of light for them to use on their journey, such as a torch.
When they return home with their sweets and treats, don’t let them eat everything that evening as they may feel unwell and experience an upset tummy. Similarly, if your child has an allergy to any food, such as peanuts, check each item they received while trick-or-treating to confirm it is safe for them to eat.
Pets also need extra supervision at Halloween. Dogs in particular are greatly affected by the bang of fireworks as their hearing is four times more sensitive than that of humans. Research by Dogs Trust reveals 25% of dogs can take over 24 hours to recover from firework exposure.
The charity has shared some advice to protect your dog if they are likely to be spooked at Halloween. They urge owners to ensure dogs are wearing a collar and ID tag and have their microchip details up to date in case they escape after they get a fright. Prepare some dog-friendly Halloween treats and consider freezing them to make them longer lasting to keep your dog busy and distracted.
Make sure your dog has a cosy area to hide and try to walk and feed your dog before the fireworks begin. In the evening, close your curtains and put on some music to drown out the firework noises and flashes. If you are expecting trick-or-treaters, make sure your dog is behind a firmly closed door inside to prevent any escape attempts when you open the front door. Importantly, keep any sweet treats meant for humans away from your dog as substances like chocolate are toxic to dogs.