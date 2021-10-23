Wedding of the Week: Bridesmaid and best man first introduced Róisín and Niall

What do you do if you want to help a bride whose tears are in danger of ruining her makeup before she walks down the aisle?

Well, to prevent Róisín Heffernan's floods of (joyful) emotions from smudging her mascara, her makeup artist and attendants hit upon a unique solution.

“To try and stop me crying and from being emotional, my entire bridal party and our makeup artist, Lizzie Desmond, began rapping songs including Ignition, Spice Girls numbers and Barbie Girl — unfortunately, that footage didn’t make the final cut of the wedding video,” said Róisín.

Roisin Heffernan with Allison Crotty, while Alina Suhail, Tia Yuhhi, and Robyn McAuliffe

“While the rapping worked somewhat and made everyone laugh — I just cried so much poor Lizzie had to fix my makeup at least three times before I even left for the wedding! But the makeup was amazing; it stayed on all day.”

Roisin Heffernan and Niall Kelleher

One of the team of bridesmaid-rappers was Robyn McAuliffe.

And it was Robyn, along with Jamie Burns, who played Cupid for Róisín and Niall Kelleher when they first met on St Stephen’s night, five years ago, in Cork’s An Bróg pub. “Best matchmakers in the world,” said Róisín.

Roisin Heffernan and Niall Kelleher at St Columba's Church, Douglas

Róisín and Niall got engaged in the Cottages for Couples destination, Clonakilty, on February 16, 2020.

Both from Cork and living in London for the past four years, Róisín and Niall returned to their home city to be married in St Columba’s Church, Douglas, on August 12, by Fr Teddy O’Sullivan.

Roisin Heffernan and Niall Kelleher with Anna and Cillin Heffernan and the groom’s parents Rose and Frank Kelleher

Jamie Burns was again by Niall’s side as his best man, with Gavin Kelleher, Joe Redican, and Craig O’Driscoll as groomsmen.

Róisín’s maid of honour was Allison Crotty, while Alina Suhail, and Tia Yuhhi joined Robyn in the role of bridesmaids.

Roisin Heffernan and Niall Kelleher held their wedding reception at Castlemartyr Resort and Hotel

They held their reception in the five-star Castlemartyr Resort and Hotel where the bride’s mother and father, Anna and Cillin Heffernan, and the groom’s parents, Rose and Frank Kelleher, and Niall's grandparents, Ena and Seamus McLoughlin, were among those toasting to their future happiness.

Roisin Heffernan and Niall Kelleher with Allison Crotty, while Alina Suhail, Tia Yuhhi and Robyn McAuliffe and Jamie Burns, Gavin Kelleher, Joe Redican and Craig O’Driscoll

The couple organised a traditional, vintage-style wedding. “It was absolutely perfect, the best day of our lives. With so much uncertainty throughout the planning of the wedding we had no idea what our wedding would be like,” said the bride.

And ensuring every newly minted memory was captured on camera that day were Dermot Sullivan, the photographer, and Gordon Falvey, the videographer, of WedFilms.

Roisin Heffernan and Niall Kelleher

Niall and his party were dapper in suits from Louis Copeland, Cork; Jessamyn Sommers of Bloomsday Flowers created the floral arrangements; and Audrey Cashman was the bridal hairstylist on the big day. “One thing that stood out for us and our wedding party was that it didn’t feel like Covid impacted our day. No one talked about it, it felt like a normal wedding,” said Róisín.

Róisín is a secondary school teacher in an all-girls school in London and Niall is an event coordinator at Wembley Stadium. “Because of living in London and due to Covid, we hadn’t been able to see our friends and family much over the last 18 months. Having everyone there all together really made our day extra special,” added Róisín.

The newlyweds chose Crete as their honeymoon destination.

