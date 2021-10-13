Robert Webb leaves Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health

The Peep Show star, who had open heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training 
Dianne Buswell and Robert Webb (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 18:54
Tom Horton, PA

Comedian Robert Webb has withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health, the BBC said.

The Peep Show star, who had open heart surgery two years ago, said he was advised by a doctor to quit the show after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training for the BBC One celebrity dancing competition.

Webb, 49, was partnered with Dianne Buswell in the show.

He said in a statement: “I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health.

“Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

“I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.

“I’m proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this.

“I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne’s professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did.”

Robert Webb leaves Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health

