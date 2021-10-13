Line of Duty stars Macdonald and Compston nominated for Bafta Scotland awards

Kelly Macdonald, Martin Compston and David Tennant have been named among the 2021 Bafta Scotland nominees.

The annual event honours achievement in Scotland’s film, television and video game industries and will be held at a digital ceremony on Saturday November 20.

Macdonald has been nominated in the best television actress category for her work on Line of Duty and will compete with Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star: Liverpool) and Sharon Rooney (Finding Alice).

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress has also picked up a nomination for the audience award alongside Line of Duty co-star, Martin Compston.

Kelly Macdonald has picked up two nominations (Jane Barlow/PA)

They will compete for the honour, which is voted on by the public, with David Carlyle (It’s A Sin), Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Jean Johansson (A Place in the Sun) and David Tennant (Des).

Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton has been nominated for best actress in a film for her performance in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Her fellow nominees in the category are Marli Siu for Run and Tamara Lawrance for Kindred.

Run, which explores drag racing in Fraserburgh, picked up three nominations in total including best feature film and a nomination for Mark Stanley for best film actor.

Limbo, about a refugee on a remote Scottish island, picked up the most nominations with five in the best film, director, writer and actor categories.

Edith Bowman, who will host the socially distanced, closed-studio show at BBC Pacific Quay alongside Sanjeev Kohli, said: “I am genuinely honoured and thrilled to be returning to host the Bafta Scotland Awards again this year.

“What a list of nominees. I am so proud of all the incredible work and wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on 20 November.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to be announcing the nominations for this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards, which yet again highlight the phenomenal level of talent and creativity in the film, game and television industries within Scotland.”

She added: “This year has continued to be an extremely challenging one for many, and throughout it, the film, gaming and TV industries have continued to inform and entertain us all with a wealth of quality programming, innovative games and important films, which is reflected in our list of talented nominees who we are very much looking forward to celebrating on 20 November.”

The nominations in full are:

Actor Film

VIKASH BHAI (Limbo)

AMIR EL-MASRY (Limbo)

MARK STANLEY (Run)

Actress Film

TAMARA LAWRANCE (Kindred)

MARLI SIU (Run)

TILDA SWINTON (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Actor Television



JACK LOWDEN (Small Axe)

JAMES MCAVOY (Together)

PETER MULLAN (Fatbaws)

Actress Television

ABIGAIL LAWRIE (Tin Star: Liverpool)

KELLY MACDONALD (Line of Duty)

SHARON ROONEY (Finding Alice)

Director – Factual

STEPHEN BENNETT (Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars)

MATT PINDER (Murder Case)

DAVID WHITNEY (Killing Escobar)

Director – Fiction

KEVIN MACDONALD (The Mauritanian)

EVA RILEY (Perfect 10)

BEN SHARROCK (Limbo)

Entertainment

THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES

SCOT SQUAD: THE CHIEF DOES DEMOCRACY

SECRET SCOTLAND

Factual Series

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG

MICHAEL PALIN: TRAVELS OF A LIFETIME

MURDER CASE

Feature Film

LIMBO

POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHE

RUN

Television Scripted

ADAM

BEEP

CRIPTALES

Writer Film/Television

LUCY BRYDON (Body of Water)

EVA RILEY (Perfect 10)

BEN SHARROCK (Limbo)

Audience Award

DAVID CARLYLE (It’s A Sin)

LAWRENCE CHANEY (Drag Race UK)

MARTIN COMPSTON (Line of Duty)

JEAN JOHANSSON (A Place in the Sun)

KELLY MACDONALD (Line of Duty)

DAVID TENNANT (Des)

News and Current Affairs

DAVINA MCCALL: SEX, MYTHS AND THE MENOPAUSE

JABBED! INSIDE BRITAIN’S VACCINE TRIUMPH

THE TRIAL OF ALEX SALMOND

Short film and animation

EXPENSIVE SHIT

HARMONIC SPECTRUM

NEVILLE IS DEAD

Single Documentary

BEYOND BURNS

THE DARK SHADOW OF MURDER

SCOTLAND, SLAVERY AND STATUES

Specialist factual

EYE OF THE STORM

IVOR CUTLER BY KT TUNSTALL

SCOTLAND: MY LIFE IN THE WILD

Features

ANTIQUES ROAD TRIP

ESCAPE TO THE FARM WITH KATE HUMBLE

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Game

MURDER MYSTERY MACHINE

PHOGS!

SOLAS 128