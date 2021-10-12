Wedding of the Week: G'day turns into a great day for Tom and Joe

A chance meeting at the Killarney Races led to love for Tom Ahern and Joe Burkett.

Tom and Joe struck up a conversation at the July meeting at the Bunrower course in 2014 and, as Joe says “a spark was ignited”.

While on holiday in Australia three years later, Tom had a proposal plan up his sleeve, and he popped the question as they visited the set of the Neighbours in Melbourne. “I was surprised and said yes to the all-important question,” said Joe.

Alan Fletcher, pictured here with Jackie Woodburne, congratulated Tom and Joe on their wedding

And Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy in the long-running soap, congratulated the couple when they tied the knot this year.

Alan, like several other well-wishers, sent the message via a video shown at the wedding reception after the couple exchanged vows on August 1, following one Covid-related postponement.

Tom Ahern and Joe Burkett got married at Castlemartyr Resort

The five-star Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork was the venue for their big day and Jackie Day, the couple's event coordinator at the venue proved the perfect wedding planner. “Jackie was an immense help and she executed the day to perfection,” said Tom.

Joe, director of the Joe Burkett Theatre Company and performing arts tutor for Inspired, is the son of John and Teresa, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry, and Tom, a financial controller, is the son of Michael and Josephine, Glasheen, Cork city.

Tom Ahern and Joe Burkett with guests at their wedding ceremony

Aoife Hurley, the celebrant, helped the grooms create a ceremony that was personal to both of them, as the couple exchanged their vows in an outdoor ceremony at the castle moat.

"We were both taken aback at the level of emotion of the day with lots of tears of joy being shed by the guests and ourselves," said Joe. "Aoife was on the ball and had the tissues to hand."

Tom Ahern and Joe Burkett with Denis Ahern, Bridget Dunne, Karen Best, David O’Shea and front, Finn Ahern, Ellen O’Donovan, Freya Godley and Rhys Power

Joe’s close friend and musical director Claire Adams was accompanied by Orpheus Duo.

Tom’s best man and brother, Denis Ahern; his first lady, Bridget Dunne; and Joe’s best man, Dave O'Shea; and his first lady and best friend, Karen Best, walked up the aisle along with the pageboys and flower girls, Rhys Power, Finn Ahern, Freya Godley and Ellen O’Donovan to Canon in D. Tom chose Come What May while Joe opted for Love Thy Will Be Done as their respective musical accompaniments as the groom’s mothers gave them away.

Tom Ahern and Joe Burkett

An emotional spiritualist ceremony followed and was filled with emotional moments including readings by Joe's sisters Mag Power, Avril Godley, while Tom’s sister, Sheila O’Donovan performed a haunting rendition of Angel of Mine A jigsaw ceremony was introduced by the couple who had a love heart-shaped jigsaw made especially for the wedding which contained pictures of the couple, their family, and friends. The couple’s godchildren were on hand to present the pieces.

Joe’s best friend, Karen Farrelly, sang Higher and Higher as the couple danced down the aisle.

Tara Aherne of Tara Aherne Photography and Eamon Dennehy of Aisling Productions captured the entire day on film.

Rachel from Ina McCarthy for Flowers ensured the colourful floral displays tied in with Tom and Joe’s colour scheme and Tom designed the wedding decorations, which portrayed his and Joe’s many travels.

Both grooms looked dapper: Tom’s suit was hand-made in Turkey and Joe opted for a tailor-made suit from Savilles of Cork.

Cathyanne Kelleher of Cathyanne Bridal Hair and Michelle Ryan, makeup artist, created a natural make-up look teamed with subtle upstyles for the wedding party.

Joe Burkett and Tom Ahern with David O’Shea, Karen Best, Bridget Dunne and Denis Ahern

Following a five-course meal, the newlyweds cut their three-tier cake made by Louise Byrne from The Little Love Knot Bakery.

Joe and Tom’s first dance was to Affirmation by Savage Garden followed by evening entertainment in the form of a specially made bingo game, a Mr and Mr Quiz, accompanied by Tayto sandwiches.

“Our wedding was the perfect day filled with love, laughter and tears of joy and we are now looking forward to a lifetime of creating memories with our family and friends,” said Joe.

A mini-moon at the Heritage Resort in Co Laois beckoned after the celebrations and Joe and Tom are planning the honeymoon proper for summer 2022.

The newlyweds will live in Ballyheigue.

