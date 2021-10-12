I suffered four miscarriages: Expectant mums deserve better quality scan images

Grainy, blurry scan images do nothing for your peace of mind when you've had a miscarriage and are desperate for reassurance with a new pregnancy.

That's what Sinéad Hingston-Green was thinking when she went through four miscarriages. So, she got stuck into fundraising €25k for a new scanning machine for the National Maternity Hospital's TLC clinic. And she's hoping to be one of the first people to use it — as she's now 29 weeks pregnant.

"I was shocked at the state of the ultrasound machine. The images were so pixellated I couldn't really make anything out. And for anyone who's had miscarriage after miscarriage you just don't have the reassurance — and the first thing a woman in that situation would want is clear images of the baby they are currently pregnant with."

The TLC Clinic is a specialised clinic established by Dr Cathy Allen to support women who previously suffered recurrent miscarriage.

Sinéad Hingston-Green with Michael, Lily, and Dylan

Sinéad, who lives in Kiltiernan in Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown, was 30 years old when she was first pregnant. When she was 19 weeks pregnant with Lily, who's now 10, her husband died suddenly. She later married Michael and they had a son, Dylan.

The couple wanted a third child but bleeds, an ectopic pregnancy, and a chemical pregnancy left them devastated.

The 19th Baby Loss Awareness Week takes place this week. The bereavement team at The National Maternity Hospital (NMH) join Feileacain in asking landmarks and businesses to light up in pink and blue as part of the International Wave of Light on Friday, October 15.

One in four women will experience the loss of a pregnancy or infant. In Ireland, there are approximately 380 babies who are stillborn or die shortly after birth each year. Approximately, one in every five pregnancies will end in miscarriage, 50% of which is unexplained.

Sinéad is now in her third trimester and can't wait to meet this baby: "It still hasn't really hit me — I still can't see this resulting in a baby even though it's only a few weeks. I've been so afraid to even go for a walk. Everyone has been saying to 'enjoy this, it's your last pregnancy'. But I haven't enjoyed it at all. There has been no part that I have relaxed for. I'm not enjoying it and I can't wait for it to be over. I'm still not fully convinced that it's going to be ok yet. And I don't think I will until I am literally holding this baby in my arms."

Sinéad Hingston-Green with Michael, Lily and Dylan — she fundraised for a modern ultrasound for the TLC clinic

Sinéad, who works in finance, and also as a photographer at weekends, organised raffles other events to raise the funds. She got support from Denis Boscovich of Ulster Bank and the bank matched what he raised so they ended up with more than enough cash — the remainder will now go towards other bereavement services.

"After having so many miscarriages back to back I felt more connected to all these women who have experienced the same as it is just the most horrific experience ever."

This new scanner, from MDI Medical, allows images to be sent directly to email and offers clear images.

"I would love to have just one scan with this machine on this baby now," says Sinéad.

Speaking on behalf of The NMH Bereavement Team, Sarah Cullen, bereavement clinical midwife specialist, said: "The grief felt when a baby dies never leaves. Parents need to know that they are not alone and there is support available to them in the months and years following their baby’s death. Pregnancy loss is often not spoken about and is mourned in private with little support. This has become even more challenging over the past 18 months when support services and normal social gatherings have been reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions."

Mary O’Donovan, executive and funding director, said: “We are inviting people to support the NMH Foundation’s Walk to Remember by walking 5k on Friday, October 15 when many buildings around the world will be lighting up in pink and blue to commemorate all precious babies who sadly died too soon."

Light a candle

The NMH is also encouraging people to join its staff at 7pm on October 15 in an International Wave of Light by lighting a candle in memory of all babies who have gone too soon.

The hospital is extending an open invitation to all to share photos of landmarks/businesses lit up in pink and blue and/or candles on social media with the hashtags #TheNMH BLAW #BLAW2021 #BabyLoss and #internationalwaveoflight

nmh.ie/support-services/bereavement-chaplaincy.13636.html

Féileacáin (The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) — feileacain.ie

The Miscarriage Association of Ireland — miscarriage.ie

Leanbh Mo Chroi — lmcsupport.ie

A Little Lifetime Foundation — alittlelifetime.ie

Cork miscarriage website — corkmiscarriage.com