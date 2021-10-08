Miscarriage, surrogacy and 'miracle' twins: Why Rosanna Davison is on Late Late Show 

Rosanna Davison will sit down with Ryan Tubridy tonight for a raw and honest chat about her experience of miscarriage, surrogacy, and becoming a mother to her miracle twin boys.

In February 2019, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke became parents to daughter Sophia, born via gestational surrogate. Appearing on The Late Late Show last February, Davison shared that the couple made the difficult decision to go down the surrogacy route after her experience of 14 miscarriages.

But, a month into the Covid-19 pandemic, Rosanna discovered she was pregnant with “miracle” boys, Hugo and Oscar, who were conceived naturally.

Rosanna said she was feeling “a little bit emotional” about the book's release. Picture: @rosanna_davison / Instagram

Tonight, in what is sure to be an emotional interview, she will discuss her journey to motherhood, the challenges and joys of raising three babies under two, and the “extraordinary set of circumstances” that led to Hugo and Oscar coming into the world.

Her Late Late show appearance will coincide with the release of her new book, When Dreams Come True, a heartfelt and sometimes heartbreaking account of her journey which shines a light on “the stigma and silence that surrounds infertility.”

The book will details her "surprise" experience of giving birth, her experience of breastfeeding and how she and her husband are coping with parenting three children under two.

Rosanna shares her experience of birth in the book

The former Miss World said she feels sharing her personal story about "the frustration and loneliness" she experienced as she and her partner Wes struggled to have a family "may encourage others to speak out about their difficulties."

"Contributing to the growing conversation about miscarriage will hopefully help us to realise that it’s an experience sadly shared by many people.

"By sharing the heartbreak and hope on my path to motherhood, I hope to give others struggling with infertility, pregnancy loss or even new parenthood the comfort and support to feel less alone on what can be a difficult and traumatic road."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Rosanna said she was feeling “a little bit emotional” about the book's release.

She also shared an extract from the book detailing the amazing moment she learned she was pregnant with twin boys.

Rosanna hopes sharing her story will help reduce some of the silence and stigma surrounding infertility. Picture: @rosanna_davison / Instagram

Rosanna wrote: “May 7 arrived and I woke early to drive to the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street for my third scan in as many weeks.”

“The streets were deserted in the height of the first lockdown, and it felt strange to be venturing out of the safety of my home.”

“I was stopped at a Garda checkpoint on the way into the city centre, and they ushered me through when I told them that I was on my way for an early pregnancy scan.”

“Even saying the words out loud filled me with a tingle of excitement. I couldn’t wait to see how my little embryo was doing.”

Rosanna is now a happy mother of three Picture: @rosanna_davison / Instagram

At the hospital, Rosanna and the consultant chatted about the lovely weather and "the strangeness of Covid."

"But there was a silence while he swished the transducer over my tummy.

"Oh,’ he said. I had already spotted the embryo with its tiny pulsing heartbeat, but there was another strange shape to the left of it.”

“Up on the screen, we could see the embryo that we’d examined in such detail the first time, and then he moved the wand across and there it was, another embryo.

"'Yes, it’s twins,’ he said. ‘Holy shit!’ That was all I could think of to say!”